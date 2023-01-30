New online shoes store Waqarmart.com wants to disrupt the shoe store industry in the United States
The store will provide high-quality shoes at highly affordable price points to meet the growing demand.MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waqarmart, a new online store for high-quality and affordable shoes, has launched in the United States. The website is the brainchild of serial Pakistani entrepreneur Waqar Javed, who aims to provide the American market with a wide selection of stylish and durable footwear at highly affordable prices.
Waqar Javed, a software engineer by qualification, hailed from Lahore and started his entrepreneurial journey by setting up a stationery e-commerce business in Pakistan in 2021. After finding success in that industry, he now wants to disrupt the shoe industry in America. After months of diligent research and planning, his website with the domain name Waqarmart.com has gone live.
The comprehensive product categories include Athletic shoes, Boots, Fashion Sneakers, Loafers & Slip-Ons, Mules & Clogs, Outdoor, Oxfords, Sandals, Slippers, and Work & Safety shoes. These shoes are being sourced from different brands, and thanks to a robust supply chain, the costs for the products are lower than existing competitors in the market. The store currently only has shoes for men and is also in the process of adding shoes for women.
Waqar said on occasion, "I am thrilled to bring Waqarmart to the United States. I have always been passionate about shoes since childhood. My love affair with shoes started when I used to sell them to my neighbours and friends. After gaining experience with my first venture, I saw a gap in the American market for high-quality, affordable shoes. Other online stores are charging a lot more than they should. That is why I decided to launch Waqarmart in America. Our mission is to make it easy and affordable for everyone to upgrade their shoe collection. I'm excited about the journey ahead and want to provide value to the American market.”
In addition to offering a wide selection of shoes, Waqar strongly emphasises customer service. The store provides reliable and fast delivery as well as easy returns.
The website has an easy-to-use interface with high-quality photos and product descriptions that help people make informed decisions. Moreover, they also have a friendly staff that wants to help people choose the right shoes for their wardrobes.
People interested in checking out their shoe collection can visit their website today. https://waqarmart.com
About the Company:
Waqarmart LLC is a new online e-commerce company for high-quality and affordable shoes in the United States. Its founder Waqar Javed is a software engineer who previously worked remotely for a US-based software development company for 8 years. He launched a stationary e-commerce business in Jan 2021, which became a huge success in Pakistan. Now he is looking to replicate the same success in a different industry and market in the United States to try to add value to the growing market.
Founder/CEO - Waqar Javed
Waqarmart LLC - Waqarmart.com
