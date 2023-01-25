Heartland MLS and Restb.AI Announce MLS Partnership for Computer Vision, Photo Compliance
Heartland Multiple Listing Service, today announced they have partnered with Restb.AI, a global AI leader in advanced real estate image analysis.KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland MLS and Restb.AI Announce MLS Partnership for Computer Vision, Photo Compliance
Heartland Multiple Listing Service, the listing service provider in the Greater Kansas City region, today announced they have partnered with Restb.AI, a global artificial intelligence leader in advanced real estate image analysis.
Through this partnership, Restb.AI will provide Heartland MLS a Photo Compliance solution that enhances the photo monitoring processes by auto-detecting misuse of listing photos and all corresponding violations based on MLS/Association rules. The Photo Compliance API will automatically tag, filter, detect logos, watermarks, yard signs, people, license plates, and more.
“We are very pleased to partner with Restb.AI through our listing and data compliance software provided by Corelogic,” said Rob Wagoner, Director of Heartland MLS. “This new system will allow us to replace our manual photo review process with a quick and accurate automation, freeing up staff to focus more time on subscriber needs.”
“Since launching our AI MLS Product Suite in North America, we have seen a wave of MLS’s integrating AI data automation, imagery tagging and photo compliance solutions into their platforms like never before. In all my years in Prop Tech, I’ve never experience market demand at this rapid pace”, said Lisa Larson, Managing Director North America.
“We are excited to work with the forward-thinking leadership at Heartland MLS. Our combined technology and talented teams will provide valuable and cost saving solutions to their MLS members, elevating them into a modern MLS AI landscape” said Larson.
About Heartland MLS:
Since its inception in 1993, Heartland Multiple Listing Service has been the trusted source for the most complete and accurate real estate information across the Kansas City region. Heartland MLS currently provides services to more than 12,000 subscribers and participants across 39 counties in Kansas and Missouri. Heartland MLS provides real estate professionals with reliable, cost-effective access to a suite of state-of-the-art MLS technology services and products to serve their business needs in today’s fast-paced industry. Heartland MLS helped facilitate over 44,000 real estate transactions valued at nearly $14.6 billion in 2022. Heartland MLS is owned and operated by the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®.
About Restb.ai:
Restb.AI is the leading image recognition solution for real estate. Its AI-powered solutions analyze property imagery to unlock real estate specific insights at the image, listing, and market-level. Imagine having a real estate expert analyze each of the 1 million property photos uploaded every day… Well, now you can.
For media inquiries, please email lisa@restb.ai
Lisa Larson
Restb.AI
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn