MOCA Launches Multiple Community Financial Institutions
- MOCA Provides Essential Products for Community Financial Institutions to Compete with NeobanksAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOCA Financial, the leader in advanced digital accounts featuring virtual cards and payment processing, announced today that it has launched three financial institutions and three more are launching in the next 45 days.
Most recently, Rio Grande Valley Credit Union, based in Harlingen, Texas launched in early December, followed by Bank of Holyrood, Holyrood, Kansas, and Citizens Bank of West Virginia, based in Elkins, West Virginia. The key reasons for choosing MOCA cited by the financial institutions are an integrated, turnkey payment platform with multiple new card products, self-issued virtual cards, driving additional revenue, and providing an enhanced user experience.
“MOCA’s cards will allow our members to pay anyone they want, whenever they want, however they want, securely and conveniently, with no fees,” said Missy Morrow, CEO of Rio Grande Valley Credit Union. “We would not have been able to offer this product, on our own”.
Community Financial Institutions (CFI) are facing more competition than ever before with mega banks and neo banks, but they are also savvier than ever, and their search to provide innovative technology for their customers has led them to fintech partners like MOCA, who specialize in developing advanced banking services, unique technology, and specialized expertise at a reasonable cost.
MOCA has seen a tremendous increase in interest from financial institutions over the past few months and expects that to continue to grow. “MOCA is excited to provide our end-to-end digital account and payment processing platform,” said Shawn Sinner, President and CRO of MOCA Financial, “We believe in the power of Community Financial Institutions and know that our product will weaponize them against the competition.”
MOCA has created next generation technology to provide its customers digital-first, real-time transaction alerts and advanced controls, including the ability for users- both businesses and consumers – to issue their own virtual cards on demand, and be up and running in a matter of seconds. Additional real-time send-money payment options, teen cards that do not cost the parents a monthly fee, and push-button provisioning to the five most popular digital wallets, are some of the features contained under the turn-key platform that is driving financial institutions to sign with MOCA.
MOCA is a member of Bankers Helping Bankers BaaS Association, an association pairing banks and fintechs providing the best technology for their needs. Dave Mayo, co-founder of BHB, said “MOCA is exactly the type of fintech the BHB BaaS Association likes… solid compliance, while protecting the consumer and the bank, with a much better product for the end user.”
About MOCA
MOCA Financial, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas is a highly advanced digital account and payment processing platform in one. Founded and managed by financial institutions and payment industry veterans with well over 125 years of industry experience, MOCA’s principals have been developing cutting edge financial products for decades. Our Mission is simple: To provide the best one-source solution for financial institutions, government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and businesses, so that they may offer consumers simple digital access to manage their money and to provide the self-issuance of virtual cards to fit their everyday active use of a payment instrument. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.
About Bankers Helping Bankers
Bankers Helping Bankers (BHB) is a bankers-only social+ platform for collaboration and education. Through data tools and dynamic user groups, BHB provides community bankers with a knowledge base focused on bank technology and emerging Fintech companies, as well as hot topics such as cryptocurrencies, banking-as-a-service, becoming a sponsor bank, and launching a direct digital brand. The BHB platform is free for bankers, reaching 75% of the banks. Join the movement to help save community banking. For more information, please visit: https://bankershelpingbankers.com/bhb-baas-association/
