Faraday Copper Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Paul Harbidge, Chief Executive Officer, Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") FDY, and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's listing to Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market. 

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company, traded on the TSX. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of the Copper Creek project in Arizona, one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America, with both open pit and bulk underground mining potential.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

