GR8 People Announces Strong Growth for Fiscal 2022 Driven by Adoption of The Everyone Platform™
GR8 People delivers strong financial growth and continued acceleration of new customers for 2022.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GR8 People, the leading talent acquisition platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, announced today that it has delivered strong financial growth and continued acceleration of new customers for 2022 as outlined in the company’s 2022 Corporate Report.
• Total revenue increase of 33% with year-over-year CARR growth of 37%
• Net revenue retention rate of 113% and 95% Gross retention rate
• RPO/MSP and Direct Sourcing Customer Growth of 133% and CARR growth of 42%
"We closed out the year strong; in 2022, we saw continued acceleration of our top-line results with total revenue growing 33%,” said Diane Smith, GR8 People co-founder and CEO. “This growth has been consistent and driven by The Everyone Platform TM which provides seamless hiring experiences that move beyond worker and technology silos for friction-free talent agility. We also experienced major demand for our RPO/MSP and Direct Sourcing solutions—where new customer acquisition soared 133%. We believe this spike indicates a direct response to the greatest workplace disruption in generations. It also reflects our agenda and intent for simplicity in offering companies a platform that can advance their business in today’s changing ways of work.”
Fiscal Year 2022 Platform and Business Highlights
• GR8 People unveiled The Everyone Platform™ ; our new identity, positioning and the strategic expansion of our talent platform capabilities in direct response to the greatest workplace disruption in generations. It reflects our agenda and intent for simplicity and friction-free recruiting.
• 2022 total revenue increase of 33% with year-over-year CARR growth of 37%.
• Net Retention Rate was 113%, up from 2021, driven by the continued stickiness of The Everyone Platform™ and customer expansion rates.
• GR8 People continued to see growing momentum within the RPO/MSP and Direct Sourcing industries representing 133% customer growth and a 42% increase in CARR.
• 2022 IDC MarketScape positioned GR8 People in the Major Players category for worldwide modern talent acquisition suites.
Comments on the News
Jayne Kettles, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, "One of the most exciting and gratifying aspects of 2022 is the measurable benefits our solutions deliver to our customers and to see that reflected in our position in the marketplace. We are truly fortunate to collaborate with great people: our customers, partners, and of course the entire GR8 People team. I can’t thank everyone enough for their part in making 2022 one of undisputed success. And we are about to reveal yet another wave of new innovations that the market has not seen before. It’s exciting to launch the new year with much to celebrate and look forward to.”
Patrick Amaral, Chief Customer Officer, “Customer success is in GR8 People’s DNA. Our company has always placed great importance on keeping customers at the center of everything we do. By combining technology leadership with an impressive team of professionals, we have the opportunity to better align with our customers’ TA strategies and drive transformational results. I look forward to again delivering on this opportunity in 2023.”
Jack Coapman, Chief Strategy Officer, "Our strong fiscal 2022 reflects the broad-based momentum that we see across the business with The Everyone Platform™. Given the strength of our offerings and optimism in the market for our platform, my outlook has never been stronger. Looking ahead, our pipeline for fiscal 2023 is strong, go-to-market strategies are in place and I have great confidence in achieving the company’s mission of accelerating the world’s talent flow to attract, engage and hire the best workforce—when, where and how customers need it.”
