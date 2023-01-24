On This Page

Date: March 16, 2022 Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM ET

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

As medicines development continues towards a globalized approach, both the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies increasingly seek opportunities to proactively engage early in product development. The Parallel Scientific Advice (PSA) program shared by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides a mechanism for experts to concurrently engage in scientific discourse with sponsors on key issues during the development phase of new medicinal products (drugs, biologicals, vaccines, advanced therapies). In 2022, scientists overseeing PSA at EMA and FDA conducted a 5-year program review. This webinar shares insights from the 5-year review and describes best practices for companies considering PSA.

TOPICS COVERED

FDA will provide an overview of the Parallel Scientific Advice (PSA) program. Participants will gain a general understanding including how to submit a PSA request, the expected procedure timeline and outcomes.

FDA will present findings from a 5-year PSA program review.

FDA will offer best practice recommendations for those considering a PSA request.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory affairs professionals and researchers working on global product development programs

Foreign regulators

SPEAKERS

Parallel Scientific Advice 101: Purpose, Process, Timelines

Anabela Marçal

EMA Liaison Official at U.S. Food and Drug Administration

International Affairs Division

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Results of Five Year PSA Program Review

Shannon Thor, PharmD, MS

Lieutenant Commander, US Public Health Service

International Policy Analyst | Europe Office

Office of Global Policy and Strategy (OGPS)

Office of the Commissioner (OC)

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

PSA Case Studies

Thorsten Vetter, M.D.

Clinical Pharmacologist

Senior Scientific Officer

Scientific Advice Office

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

PSA Best Practices for Sponsors

Sandra L. Kweder, M.D.

Deputy Director | Europe Office

FDA Liaison to the European Medicines Agency

Office of Global Policy and Strategy (OGPS)

U.S. Consulate, Amsterdam, NL

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

