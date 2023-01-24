Chichester Snowmobile Crash

Submit Release
CONTACT:
Conservation Officer William Jones
603-271-3361
January 24, 2023

Chichester, NH – On January 22, 2023, at approximately 9:30 Aa.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single snowmobile crash involving a male operator on private property in Chichester.

Nick McLaughlin, 16, of Allenstown, NH was operating a snowmobile on private property in Chichester when he failed to negotiate a turn, lost control of his snowmobile, and struck a tree. McLaughlin sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. McLaughlin was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and based on the accident scene and interviews with McLaughlin and other witnesses it appears that inexperience was the leading cause of the crash. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted by the Chichester Police Department, Chichester Fire, and Concord Ambulance. Concord Ambulance transported McLaughin to Concord Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

With the current snow conditions in southern and central New Hampshire and the forcast of another storm later this week, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to ride within their capabilites and always wear safety equipment while operating a snowmobile.

