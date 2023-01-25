The Golden State Shines During Black Vines Autumn Wine Tasting Celebration at CoBiz Richmond

CoBiz Richmond, Inc. Black Vines a Toast to Black Owned Wineries Black Vines a Toast to Black Owned Wineries at CoBiz Richmond

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 24, 2022, Black Vines partnered with Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, and CoBiz Richmond to host their 1st melanated wine experience in Downtown Richmond, CA.. Black Vines is a recognized brand which touts a curated network of Black-owned wineries and vintners at its core. It is the brainchild of innovative visionary, Fern A. Stroud who in 2010 felt a need for Black culture cohesiveness and fulfilled it. Since then, it has morphed into more than an event, it is an exceptional wine tasting experience. Black Vines presence is now showcased throughout the year to the delight of the thousands who attend.

Black Vines has the distinction of being voted USA Today’s 2021 #1 Wine Festival in the Country. According to the founder, “Black Vines curates spaces of Black love, Black joy, and Black excellence, spreading love, joy, and peace while acknowledging black history and focusing on CELEBRATING BLACK FUTURE.” It presents a unique platform for artists of every stripe to highlight their talents in music, food and art.

The collaborative efforts of Black Vines, Richmond Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, and CoBiz Richmond made the autumn venture an outstanding success and pleased the palates of all attendees.

Black Vines was delighted to feature five black wineries:

● P. Harrell Wines

● Ayaba Wines

● Indigene Cellars

● Wachira Wines

● Black Wine Excellence Company

Also, CoBiz Richmond with the help of its members presented five local black and brown businesses adding to the flavorful ambience of the gathering:

● Resin Bash (resin home décor)

● Butter Pecan Bakeshop (Cookie Bakery)

● BRASH (Skin Care)

● Penrose Apothecary (Candles, Body Oils, Perfumes, Lotions)

● Peach and Pastry Bakery (Bakery)

According to the CEO of CoBiz, Wesley Alexander, “This event was successful due to the collective efforts of all parties. For that, we are grateful because our communities need examples of authentic collaborations where the focus is not on the efforts of an individual; instead, the focus is on the efforts of the collective to bring things to life. This shift in how we work and honor each other is critical to our abilities as a community to drive lasting improvements in our communities.”

All 3 parties are hoping to recreate the experience for 2023.

For more information please contact: Wesley Alexander at Email: wesley@cobizrichmond.com or phone: 510-309-7107 or visit Website: www.cobizrichmond.com.

About: CoBiz Richmond is a 9,000-square-foot co-working space, event space, meeting space, and business incubator in Downtown Richmond, CA. Open 24/7 and ripe with great people, technology, and resources, CoBiz Richmond is influencing wellness entrepreneurially, professionally, and personally. www.cobizrichmond.com.



