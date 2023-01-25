Berkadia Selects Embue to Join its BeEngaged Network
Embue joins BeEngaged as it defines the commercial real estate space through networking, mentorship, and collaboration
Embue’s smart building platform gives multifamily owners and operators a path to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency in their portfolios.”WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embue, the first smart building platform for multifamily portfolios, today announced that it has been accepted into the Berkadia BeEngaged Network, an ecosystem of founders, industry professionals, and capital providers dedicated to redefining the commercial real estate space.
Berkadia is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a suite of services to its multifamily and commercial property clients. Its BeEngaged Network fosters innovation and collaboration across the commercial real estate industry offering access to a group of synergistic partners working toward common goals through mentorship, collaboration and by providing resources through Berkadia experts, large industry players and venture capital partners.
“Embue is a new and innovative solution that solves a real problem in the built environment, and we’re especially excited about Embue’s success in the affordable housing market. Embue’s smart building platform gives multifamily owners and operators a path to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency in their portfolios,” said Bryce Nyberg, Director of Berkadia Digital. “Technology is changing the face of how buildings run and what they do. By collaborating with companies like Embue, Berkadia is doing its part to bring the best of the best in innovation to the multifamily marketplace.”
Embue is the first and only smart building platform that enables apartment building portfolios to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency by 25% or more and lets staff become 30X more efficient on key tasks, such as monitoring and controlling the temperature in apartment units and settings on central equipment.
“Berkadia is one of the largest multifamily finance companies providing sales, mortgage banking and loan servicing. Being a part of the company’s BeEngaged network provides Embue with access to other multifamily innovators in the industry with which to collaborate, create and set new standards in health, wellbeing and carbon reduction for the multifamily space,” said Robert Cooper, President and CEO of Embue. “It’s a great opportunity for Embue to partner with other innovative startups and established multifamily players through BeEngaged and work collaboratively to make multifamily safer and greener for everyone.”
About Embue
Embue’s smart building platform for multifamily portfolios provides whole building intelligence, automation and control to give owners and managers visibility and control of every apartment, common space and piece of equipment in the building. Embue provides end-to-end insight and control of the entire property, monitoring for resident discomfort and harmful conditions, like water leaks and high humidity, and makes the property more efficient to manage through a dashboard that provides control, automation and insight property-wide. With Embue, apartment buildings can become 25% more energy and carbon efficient and staff 30X more efficient on key tasks. Embue is installed or under contract in nearly 6,000 units at major national portfolios, with a rapidly growing footprint in 10 states and is headquartered in Worcester, Mass. Learn more at embue.com.
About Berkadia®:
Berkadia, a joint venture of Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group, is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Through our integrated mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing platform, Berkadia delivers comprehensive real estate solutions for the entire life cycle of our clients’ assets.
To learn more about Berkadia, please visit www.berkadia.com.
