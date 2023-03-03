The People Who Built The State of Israel by Avraham Shkedi is available now
"This book brought to light and helped me understand the struggle of our people."
THE PEOPLE WHO BUILT THE STATE OF ISRAEL
Driven by the most powerful dream, the late 19th, to early 20st centuries Jews did what others prayed for, for nearly 2000. The Jewish people have been praying, hoping to restore their homes since the destruction of their sacred temple about two millennia ago. Generation after generation fell short of overcoming the difficulties they encountered. They followed a faith that held the Jewish people together for 3500 years.
This story is about a chapter in Jewish history when a very exceptional generation of people ventured into neglected land, developed it, built it and made it into a flourishing country and a home for their families. They successfully did something that has been dreamed of, for nearly 2000 years, but has never been achieved. His parent's and that generation are credited with taking action toward realizing that dream, and their story is told here.
The story is a summary of the modern day (19th and 20th century) country's history, which should provide a certain prospective, light, on the modern state of Israel. The story highlights the motivations of the people and the difficulties they encountered.
About the Author
He was born in Israel in 1950, shortly after the modern re-creation of the state of Israel. His parents owned a farm, and he became a farmhand very young. During his young days, he lived with very meager means but supremely happy, very creative childhood. He moved from Israel to the USA and started a business and a family. With time, he understood his past and that his parent’s life was extraordinary.
The physical distance between the US and Israel, and economic realty, prevented him from spending the time he wished with his parents. However, he was fortunate to spend the last five days of his father's life sitting next to him and listening to his stories. He promised his father he would write his most remarkable life story for the family and posterity.
