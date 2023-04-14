NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From Fractured to Fulfilled Home by Gina Ellis is available now!
"I was pulled into Gina’s story and could not put it down. The story was highly relatable for anyone who has felt diminished by the people around them. She inspired me seek more of myself and my abilities.”
“I was pulled through Gina’s journey and the story of her self-discovery in a way that touched familiar parts of my own life.”
"Compelling and relatable book. It showed me that I am not alone."
“Empowering and embraces what makes us strong as women.”
“This book was powerful. I suspect that there are many of us who have lived with forms of abuse or being made to feel small in many of our relationships - fathers, boyfriends, husbands, bosses… I have seen the patterns in my life and knowing we are not alone trying to break the patterns is very supportive and empowering.”
FROM FRACTURED TO FULFILLED HOME
An intense story of overcoming abuse and cultural restraints. This story highlights the struggles that many women identify with still today. Embracing their natural strengths as a woman to build the lives that they dream for themselves and their children.
This insightful and inspirational book written by Gina Ellis shares a unique and relevant viewpoint by relating her experiences and lessons throughout her journey of self-discovery and strength.
"I challenge the culture I was stuck in and risked everything to find true trust and faith in myself and came out the other side with a sense of respect for the gifts and talents that I hold as a woman, and I found a way to capitalize on that.” Gina said.
This book will inspire and assist you as you develop confidence and poise in your new role with its practical advice and personal experiences. Discover your strength and importance as a mother and woman with Gina's inspirational and encouraging book. Do not allow society's expectations to hold you back. This is essential reading for all women seeking direction and support.
About the Author
Gina was raised in Montana, one of four children. Both she and her brother were adopted and brought into a controlling household, where she was set on a path from an early age to feel small.
Gina has raised four children and left an abusive husband and created a life where she can thrive. Gina has successfully flipped properties for over 18 years, and in 2017 she became a real estate broker to assist homebuyers and sellers with her understanding of the real estate market. Gina has expanded her career to include house-flipping consulting services and courses designed to help woman achieve financial independence.
Contact
Freddy Thomas
Woodbridge Publishers
+1 646-547-1463
email us here