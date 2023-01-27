Josephine Draycott's ‘Who Knew The Storm - The New Generation’ is available now
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Book
The author, Josephine, has written this book as a sequel to "Who Knew the Storm," she takes the characters from that novel on some new and unexpected adventures. The plot is loosely based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's well-known children's book, "The Secret Garden."
It is a fascinating journey into a strange world of pseudo-science-fiction fantasy, blending classic works of literature with film, music, and art, all of which are significant to the author. The characters of this amazing tale that takes place over two parts and is full of twists and turns live, lose others and sometimes themselves, fall in love, and discover that "everything is connected," as the great Douglas Adams said. This makes for a fascinating read.
About the Author
Born in Singapore to English parents, Josephine Draycott grew up in the UK. She attended university, studying modern languages there, before going on an exchange for 3 months to study at a university in Belgium, where she has lived ever since.
This is Josephine's second journey into the world of book writing after her first novel, Who Knew the Storm. She draws inspiration from various forms of art, as well as her personal love of reading and appreciation for Douglas Adams's writings.
Don't miss out and grab your copy from here.
Freddy Thomas
The author, Josephine, has written this book as a sequel to "Who Knew the Storm," she takes the characters from that novel on some new and unexpected adventures. The plot is loosely based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's well-known children's book, "The Secret Garden."
It is a fascinating journey into a strange world of pseudo-science-fiction fantasy, blending classic works of literature with film, music, and art, all of which are significant to the author. The characters of this amazing tale that takes place over two parts and is full of twists and turns live, lose others and sometimes themselves, fall in love, and discover that "everything is connected," as the great Douglas Adams said. This makes for a fascinating read.
About the Author
Born in Singapore to English parents, Josephine Draycott grew up in the UK. She attended university, studying modern languages there, before going on an exchange for 3 months to study at a university in Belgium, where she has lived ever since.
This is Josephine's second journey into the world of book writing after her first novel, Who Knew the Storm. She draws inspiration from various forms of art, as well as her personal love of reading and appreciation for Douglas Adams's writings.
Don't miss out and grab your copy from here.
Freddy Thomas
Woodbridge Publishers
+44 1134900487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter