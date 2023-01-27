Lost Hearts Beat Together by Aaliyah Moore is available now
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "A heart-rendering collection of poetry, speaking straight to your soul."
"Lovely read, heart-touching poetry. I would definitely keep a lookout for her future works."
LOST HEARTS BEAT TOGETHER
"Lost Hearts Beat Together" is a collection of poems compiled by Aaliyah Moore. Her poetry examines the positive and negative aspects of life's experiences, giving voice to our most profound emotions and thoughts. The poems contained in this collection explore emotional experiences such as love, loss, and varying degrees of pain. The words in the book encompass every type of love that exists. Those who have experienced the loss of a loved one will find this priceless. Aaliyah's poetry has a profound emotional impact. Her words mend the broken hearts of those who hear them. Her words help in expressing oneself so that others can hear you. Her poetry conveys inner emotions.
The book confronts life's losses and discovers the beauty in each one and the positive emotions one experiences in relation to happiness. Throughout, the ups and downs of human emotion are described. When compiling this collection, those who felt their opinions were not being heard were considered.
About The Author
Author Aaliyah Moore is a self-published author. Aaliyah, who spent most of her childhood being moved around between family and friends, believed that the untimely death of her father—a tragedy that sent her mother into a depressive state marked the beginning of her adult life at a very young age. Aaliyah understood life and its uncertain nature from her own experience, and she bleeds that truth into her poetry out of her love of writing. She developed a love of poetry at a very young age. She has always been drawn to writing that is emotionally charged. Aaliyah's writing aims to make those dealing with severe pain feel genuinely heard and understood. Don't miss out and grab your copy from here.
