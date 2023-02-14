The Unloved Boy by Sharique Zea
LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unloved Boy by Sharique Zea
“A beautiful and exciting journey.”
“Jason is the embodiment of strength and hope. Sharique Zea’s book is a brilliant exploration of trauma.”
“Most refreshing book I have read in a while.”
The Unloved Boy by Sharique Zea follows an orphan as he tries to navigate his difficult life. Jason, the protagonist of the book, suffers abuse at the hands of his step-family and falls victim to trauma and PTSD. As the world around him reveals more of its secrets, Jason has to make sure that he does not let his past experiences get the better of him. Friendship and wonder reign in Sharique Zea’s new book as he writes about what it takes to overcome trauma and find valuable relationships in dark times.
With a fantastical backdrop overseeing the unfolding of complex issues like trauma and PTSD, Sharique’s book offers a unique perspective on how trauma affects an individual’s relationships, not only with themselves but also with the people around them. Jason’s character has to overcome a lot of obstacles in order to feel confident and the book provides a beautiful perspective on how he achieves this. By using fantasy to make his world more alive, Sharique Zea crafts the perfect narrative, one which is comprehensive in its exploration of difficult topics but is also a reminder of hope and inspiration.
The Unloved Boy has something to offer everyone. It is a thrilling read for adventure-seeking readers and a motivational read for those who are struggling in life. The book is bound to impress and inspire anyone who picks it up.
About the Author
Sharique Zea was born and raised in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He studied at Ranchi University and became a Chartered Accountant in 2005. Sharique Zea started writing short stories to entertain his children, however, he realized how important it is to have more stories about hope and courage. Acting on the belief that any difficulty in life can be overcome through strength, Sharique decided to write The Unloved Boy. Sharique hopes that his book will motivate others to also overcome pain and trauma in their lives. Sharique currently works in financial services in London, UK.
Don't miss out and grab your copy from here.
Freddy Thomas
“A beautiful and exciting journey.”
“Jason is the embodiment of strength and hope. Sharique Zea’s book is a brilliant exploration of trauma.”
“Most refreshing book I have read in a while.”
The Unloved Boy by Sharique Zea follows an orphan as he tries to navigate his difficult life. Jason, the protagonist of the book, suffers abuse at the hands of his step-family and falls victim to trauma and PTSD. As the world around him reveals more of its secrets, Jason has to make sure that he does not let his past experiences get the better of him. Friendship and wonder reign in Sharique Zea’s new book as he writes about what it takes to overcome trauma and find valuable relationships in dark times.
With a fantastical backdrop overseeing the unfolding of complex issues like trauma and PTSD, Sharique’s book offers a unique perspective on how trauma affects an individual’s relationships, not only with themselves but also with the people around them. Jason’s character has to overcome a lot of obstacles in order to feel confident and the book provides a beautiful perspective on how he achieves this. By using fantasy to make his world more alive, Sharique Zea crafts the perfect narrative, one which is comprehensive in its exploration of difficult topics but is also a reminder of hope and inspiration.
The Unloved Boy has something to offer everyone. It is a thrilling read for adventure-seeking readers and a motivational read for those who are struggling in life. The book is bound to impress and inspire anyone who picks it up.
About the Author
Sharique Zea was born and raised in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He studied at Ranchi University and became a Chartered Accountant in 2005. Sharique Zea started writing short stories to entertain his children, however, he realized how important it is to have more stories about hope and courage. Acting on the belief that any difficulty in life can be overcome through strength, Sharique decided to write The Unloved Boy. Sharique hopes that his book will motivate others to also overcome pain and trauma in their lives. Sharique currently works in financial services in London, UK.
Don't miss out and grab your copy from here.
Freddy Thomas
Woodbridge Publishers
+44 113 490 0487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram