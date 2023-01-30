Introducing PlebLab_ the Worlds First Bitcoin Lightning Accelerator
The First of a New Cohort, in a New Model for AcceleratorsAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlebLab_ is the world’s first Bitcoin / Lightning accelerator. Located in downtown Austin, Texas. Companies join the program on a rolling basis in exchange for 5% equity. The physical “ground zero” co-working and builder space has available private office rental, hot-desk and dedicated desk memberships. The space has several in-person events as well as weekend educational workshops, and more.
From its humble 200 square foot origins PlebLab_ is now secured within a beautiful 3,500 square foot office (on 6th Street in downtown Austin) and has begun filling with founders, hackers, misfit makers and breakers.
The original cohort consisting of the companies Zaprite, Oshi, Stacker News, and Lightning Escrow have raised over 2 million dollars. These companies proved out a new accelerator model and PlebLab_ has now signed its first company, Yopaki, into the phase 2, rolling cohort program. Yopaki is a young company with an ambitious plan aimed at an untapped market with huge potential.
The PlebLab_ rolling cohort model means there are no start or end dates. Submissions are always open. You can find the application on the newly launched website at Pleblab.com.
Submissions for the PlebLab_ accelerator program appear to be steady at the onset of 2023. In the coming year PlebLab_ will explore options for the expansion of its program. This includes expanding our class options at UT, beginning conversations with other central Texas universities, in-house workshops, and several follow-on courses to the PlebDev course currently hosted on Udemy. In the works as well, is the development of a platform that can better support founders who exist beyond the limits of the Austin area.
PlebLab_ will continue to put its community first. If you're a builder or founder looking to work alongside some of the best and brightest in the industry, reach out anytime at Pleblab.com or swing by in downtown Austin.
