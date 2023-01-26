4Par Has Been Launched Under a Strategic Collaboration
Cubix has built and launched 4Par (a golfing app) under a prestigious partnership.
The collaboration between Cubix and 4Par has brought to fruition an app that people can use for training their golf skills indoors.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The collaboration between Cubix and 4Par has brought to fruition an app that people can use for training their golf skills indoors. This software product is an innovative augmented reality gaming app that lets users work on and improve their golf game. It is now available online.
With 4Par, golfing has become easy and convenient. By leveraging augmented reality, 4Par allows users to play golf in the comfort of their home, office, or anywhere they like. The app uses the front-facing camera and current location on a mobile device to make any flat area, a putting green.
Whether the user is a golf fanatic or a newbie who has recently fallen in love with golf, this is an opportunity for them to fulfill their craving for this wonderful game.
The Game Concept
The founders of 4Par came up with this app idea when they discovered that there was no app available in the online market that could allow users to work on their short game and monitor and analyze their progress.
To use the app, a user only needs a golf club with a minimum of three balls. Users also need a flat surface that the app can use for marking targets. 4Par creates a series of target rings at certain ranges using AR technology.
By using the 4Par app, users can practice their putting and chipping skills, compete against family and friends, and measure their progress. Players play against one another to obtain the largest score as the time runs out while holding a putter or wedge.
Users may then view charts and data showing their progress based on their performance, which has been captured. 4Par makes short game practice enjoyable and simple no matter where users are. And they can share their fun and progress with their friends, and choose to play solo or with other players.
What Does it Offer?
4Par is the perfect virtual golfing experience that any golfer could ask for. It is a simulation game that records everything regarding a short game. So, whether users want to work on their accuracy, check the stats on their win rate, see who is topping the leaderboard, or how many putts they have made so far - 4Par has got it all covered.
Users can set the target on a flat surface wherever they like. Then, they can choose the position from their mobile device where they want to take a shot toward that target.
Collaboration with Cubix
The idea for a phenomenal game was lying in wait for someone to come along and build it. As the founders of the game approached its prospective partner, the latter agreed to develop the game right away.
Cubix, a top-level software development company, started working and developmental aspects of the game after thoroughly understanding the concept. In addition, project managers at Cubix frequently engaged with the client to deliver regular updates concerning the project and to ensure that all stakeholders were on the same page.
Cubix delivered the project within the deadline, and the game was first available live on the market as an MVP. Further enhancements took a little more time, and these comprise of the 4Par’s full feature set, making it even more compact, enticing, and fun.
About Cubix
With its headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients worldwide with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. Since 2008, Cubix has been a mobile app development company that has built many mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, NFT games, web apps, and websites for businesses for all industries.
For further information, visit Cubix.co
About 4Par
4Par is an up-and-coming company that has entered the gaming world with a bang. The company leverages innovative augmented reality (AR) technology for its product, and 4Par is on its way to becoming a prominent name in the mobile gaming market with its unique and fascinating game for golf lovers.
Visit their site: 4parapp.com
