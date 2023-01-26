Submit Release
The Acquisition Agreement Between GASE and BTAB Has Expired

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Btab Group Inc. (“Btab”) announces that the acquisition agreement with GASE Energy, Inc. ("Gase") has expired.

About Btab Group Inc.

Founded in 2014 and established as a holding company in 2018, the Btab Group of Companies has a central location in Sydney, Australia with offices in other parts of that country, China, UK and the USA. It is an e-commerce services provider and a product supplier to small businesses.

About Gase Energy, Inc.

Founded in 2013, located in Southport, Connecticut. Formerly an Energy Services company, GASE has been in search of a business combination.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Doreen C
Btab Group
info@btabcorp.com

