EasyDMARC Appoints Mike Anderson as a Global Channel Manager

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, THE USA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the all-in-one email security and deliverability platform, announced today the appointment of Mike Anderson as Global Channel Manager, effective immediately. With more than 24 years of deep sales experience in the technology industry, Mike will provide oversight and direction on building strategic partnerships with MSPs to boost the company’s growth.

Mike Anderson said: “Phishing threats to businesses have never been greater. They have changed the landscape in which even startups and SMBs operate. We saw in 2022 that the cost of a data breach can be devastating for businesses. I’m excited to join EasyDMARC and assist businesses in ensuring peace of mind”.

EasyDMARC’s CEO Gerasim Hovhannisyan said: “The breadth of Mike’s experience made him a clear choice to foster our relationships with partners and take us one step closer to our vision of creating the largest DMARC ecosystem in the world”.

Since over 93% of all successful cyberattacks on organizations start with a phishing email (Verizon DBIR 2021), email security should be a priority for all companies, irrespective of size. Firewall Times reported that 61% of SMBs experienced a phishing attack last year.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as AI-powered DMARC Report classification, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and Email source reputation monitoring, our system helps customers stay safe and maintain the "health" of their domains.

With offices in the US, Netherlands, and Armenia, the company delivers the most comprehensive products for anyone who strives to build the best possible defence for their email ecosystem. EasyDMARC ultimately provides peace of mind, enabling clients to focus on achieving their business objectives rather than dealing with the worries and concerns associated with cybersecurity.

