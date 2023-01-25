Borderless Access appoints Matthew Worden as Vice President Sales (Americas)
We aim to use Matthew’s proven track record for taking our award-winning research and insights solution portfolio to new clients across the US geography.”BENGALURU, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Borderless Access has announced the appointment of Matthew Worden as Vice President – Sales (Americas). Matthew Worden comes with 20 years of experience in market research, driving strong client relationships and sales in Fortune 500 client companies including the likes of Coca-Cola, Mars and Goldman Sachs. Selling SaaS insights platforms has been one of his strong suits.
Additionally, Matthew has built and scaled sales teams for his past companies like Dynata, Vision Critical and Fuel Cycle in North America and Asia Pacific, with his most recent stint being at Dig Insights. Under his sales leadership, his sales portfolio saw 3X growth in revenue. Matthew’s experience and insight-led sales strategies are expected to bring in similar synergies in his role at Borderless Access.
Addressing the latest appointment, Dushyant Gupta, EVP Borderless Access expressed: “As Borderless Access sets itself up to hire/build a robust high-performance sales team in the US market, it aims to leverage on Matthew’s proven track record for taking its recently launched research and insights solution portfolio to new clients across the US geography."
“Borderless Access is a leader in providing clear and transparent views to its clients about their customers and markets, enabling the latter to devise strategies based on actionable insights,” Worden said. “I cannot think of a better company to join at this juncture. I’m thrilled to be a part of Borderless Access at such an exciting time.”
His appointment is aimed to build and solidify a high-performance sales team competent in achieving growth goals. Matthew is on board to assist the further expansion of Borderless Access by strategizing client acquisition, nurturing existing client relationships and brand promotion in the US market.
About BORDERLESS ACCESS
Borderless Access is an award-winning market research company with its digital-first products and solutions for agile research. We cater to our global clientele of MR firms, Ad Agencies, Consultancy firms and End Enterprises, who need rich, intelligent and actionable quant-qual insights, with our technology and analytics-driven research solutions – BA Health, BA Insightz, SmartSight, Panel Solutions along with our proprietary 7 million+ hyper-niche digital panels across 40 global markets.
