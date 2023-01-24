The Visionary Winners of the World CleanTech Awards 2022 announced in Abu Dhabi, UAE
The Jury of the World CleanTech Awards (WCA) announced The Winners of the Edition 2022 (WCA2022) during its Black-Tie Gala Ceremony held on January 15, 2023, in a spectacular "Under The Oculus" venue at the Conrad Etihad Towers Hotel Abu Dhabi, UAE, as a special part of the CBC Annual Leadership Forum "Empowering Together The CleanTech Decade!"
The CleanTech Business Club (CBC) together with its strategic partners has been honouring visionary individuals since 2017, and for the second time, recognised innovative companies and startups championing the cleantech transformation mission.
“We are very pleased to congratulate this impressive slate of winners of our World CleanTech Awards and Distinctions. 2023 will be a very important year again for further progress towards our goal of 100% renewable energy supply, as we have to achieve important reductions of Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030,” said Prof. Eicke Weber, Chair of the WCA Jury “The WCA Winners and CBC Leadership communities represent a unique worldwide network of like-minded, enthusiastic friends, united behind the common goal, to help by doing what we can for these targets. In addition, this community shares the resources required in order to achieve our climate goals within this decade. Together, we can do it as #TogehterWeAreStrogner!”. (...) Download the full Press Release
WCA2022 WINNERS & DISTINCTIONS' RECIPIENTS:
1/ WCA2022 Special Lifetime Achievements Awards (for Visionary Individuals)
The Winners:
- Julia Hamm, Multiple Board Director & Advisor, Former President and CEO of the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), Co-Founder of Solar Power International
- Victoria Kerner-Alexandratou, CEO at WRE Group, Vice President at German Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce
- Prof. Dr. Ad van Wijk, Professor of Future Energy Systems at TU Delft, CBC Honorary Chair of Green Hydrogen Hub
2/ WCA2022 Visionary CleanTech Influencer of The Year (for Visionary Individuals)
The Winner: Cornelius Matthes, CEO at Dii Desert Energy, Investor in emission free technologies, CBC Chair for the Middle East (also Recipient of WCA2022 Visionary CleanTech StartUp Investor (Prof. Eicke R. Weber Distinction))
Distinctions’ Recipients:
- Visionary CleanTech Scientist Distinction: Dr. Richard Perez, Senior research associate at the University at Albany’s Atmospheric Sciences Research Center and his son Mark Perez
- Visionary CleanTech Philanthropist (Solar Lights For Peace Distinction): H.E. Awad Ibn Mohammed Ibn Sheikh Mujrin, Founder of Sustainable Travellers Festival,
- Visionary CleanTech Investor: Sherif El Gabaly, Chairman & Founder at Enara
- Visionary CleanTech Policy Decision-Maker (Hans Josef-Fell Distinction):
- Moctar Toure, Founder & CEO at SMART’ÉLEC & PARTNERS, Special Advisor to The President of Mali & Former President of CREE (Power and Water Utilities' Regulation Commission, CBC Chair for Mali
- Visionary CleanTech Disruptor (Tony Seba Distinctions):
-- Dr. Rashi Gupta “Batterywali”, Managing Director, Vision Mechatronics; CBC Chair of Energy Storage Hub & Vice-Chair for India
-- Rami Fedda, Co-Founder & Supply Director at Solar Juice Pty; CBC Chair for Australia
- Visionary CleanTech Public Opinion Influencer (Pranav Mehta Distinction): Rajneesh Khattar, Sr. Group Director, Informa Markets
- Visionary CleanTech Educator (Mary O’Donnell Distinction): Alexis Graves, International Educational Consultant and Children's Author
- Visionary CleanTech Student (Million Solar Stars Distinction): “Solar Train Inventors” Students at Soshanguve Technical School
-Visionary CleanTech StartUp Founder (Dr Charlie Gay Distinctions):
Toddington Harper, CEO at Gridserve
Mario Kohle, Founder & CEO at Enpal
3/ WCA2022 Visionary CleanTech Business of The Year (for Visionary Well-established Companies)
The Winner: EDP Group (also Recipient of WCA2022 Visionary CleanTech Utility Distinction)
Distinctions’ Recipients:
- Visionary CleanTech Business & Technology Disruptor in Energy Distinctions:
-- Lekela Group
-- AMEA Power
- Visionary CleanTech Business & Technology Disruptor in Transportation Distinction: Hyundai Motors
- Visionary CleanTech Business & Technology Disruptor in Other Disruptive Technologies Distinction: Howden
- Visionary CleanTech Energy Company Distinction: ENOWA (NEOM Company)
- Visionary CleanTech Corporation Distinction: IBM
- Visionary CleanTech R&D Institution Distinction: The Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS)
4/ WCA2022 Visionary CleanTech StartUp of The Year
The Winner: NOMADD Desert Solar Solutions (also Recipient of WCA2022 Visionary CleanTech StartUp in Energy Distinction)
Distinctions’ Recipients:
- Visionary CleanTech StartUp in Energy Distinction: Brenmiller Energy
- Visionary CleanTech StartUp in Transportation Distinction: Omega Seiki Mobility
- Visionary CleanTech StartUp in Other Disruptive Technologies: Hydrogen Refueling Solutions
The World CleanTech Awards - Edition 2022, Black-Tie Gala Ceremony, Abu Dhabi, UAE - 15 January 2023