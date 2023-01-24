Author David Schwinger's new book "Murder Finds a Way" is an enthralling tale that follows Amy Bell as she investigates the circumstances surrounding an attorney's death.

Recent release "Murder Finds a Way: An Amy Bell Mystery" from Page Publishing author David Schwinger is a gripping story that follows Amy Bell, an investigator, who is hired to solve the murder case of a high-profile personal injury attorney. After finding nothing but dead ends, it becomes obvious that Amy will have to exhaust every skill in her arsenal to find the true culprit before it's too late.

WIMAUMA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Schwinger, a retired math teacher composing songs, playing pickleball, and traveling the world with his wife, Sherryl, has completed his new book "Murder Finds a Way: An Amy Bell Mystery": a riveting tale that follows investigator Amy Bell as she tracks down the murderer of a powerful lawyer.

"Carl Bayman was a very successful until he was found shot to death in his office on a Monday morning in January," writes Schwinger. "The police were making no progress, so one of Carl's grateful former clients hired a smart, sassy, sexy supersleuth, Amy Bell, to try to solve the case.

"Amy soon discovered that lots of people might want Carl dead. However, none of them had any particular grievance that arose in the weeks prior to the murder, and all of them seemed to have excellent alibis at the time of the murder.

"Clearly there must be some critical element of the case that everyone was missing. Amy would have to think way out of the box to uncover the shocking truth."

Published by Page Publishing, David Schwinger's spellbinding mystery will take readers on an unforgettable journey full of suspense and danger around every turn. As Amy inches closer to catching the perp, stunning twists will lead her down a dark path, revealing a larger mystery that will test her skills more than ever before.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Murder Finds a Way: An Amy Bell Mystery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

