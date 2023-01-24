Submit Release
TOMORROW: Governor Newsom & First Partner Siebel Newsom in Los Angeles County for National Governors Association

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will welcome New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Chair of the National Governors Association (NGA), and New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy to Los Angeles County for a series of roundtable discussions focused on youth mental health, efforts to decrease stigma, and increase awareness of state resources available to Californians as part of the National Governors Association’s Chair Initiative.

WHEN: January 24

WHERE: Los Angeles County

LIVESTREAM: Available to credentialed media upon request

**NOTE: This in-person event will be open to credentialed media only. Credentialed media interested in attending can contact Eric Wohlschlegel at EWohlschlegel@nga.org.

###

