Apona Security Launches New Cutting-Edge Software Composition Analysis Tool to Detect Security Vulnerabilities

This unique analysis solution will help manage supply chain software by providing SBOM's and vulnerability detection with patch recommendations.

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apona Security, a leading security solutions provider that helps enterprises and MSPs manage data and improve security across their patented product suites, now offers the only Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool on the market named Apona. This tool uncovers vulnerabilities in both the libraries and in code, including code fragments.

This new security solution aims to reduce security threats posed by OSS reuse and closely examine its security vulnerabilities by using highly effective patented technologies, thus helping organizations stay compliant and secure.

“Software developers today need to work fast and use existing resources such as open source libraries or code samples generated by tools like ChatGPT. We need to make sure we are not slowing down development but also that this rapid speed does not compromise security by introducing software supply chain vulnerabilities” said Ben Chappell, General Manager at Apona. “Apona provides the ability to accurately identify and mitigate software supply chain vulnerabilities accurately and efficiently” he added.

Apona offers Secure Code Review, Software Bills of Material (SBOMs) Creation, Remediation Plan and Accurate and Transparent Reporting. Plus, by utilizing We-Bridge’s patented technology (CENTRIS and VUDDY) technologies, it can also detect OSS vulnerabilities and license violations up to 93% accuracy and extract the information needed to generate SBOM.

Apona can also update OSS components to a safer version and resolve the vulnerabilities by patch backporting so the SBOM will be provided to ensure the transparency of the software supply chain. For more information, please visit https://apona.ai/

“Apona enables accurate detection of supply chain vulnerabilities in library and code, and can automatically generate a software bill of material (SBOM) to let management regain control over its software component without compromising neither development speed nor security” Ben Chappell reiterated.

About Apona Security:

Recognizing the growing need to securely manage the software supply chain security, Apona was developed with a focus on analyzing and remediating vulnerabilities at the code level. Apona is the only Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool on the market today that finds vulnerabilities in both the libraries and in code, including code fragments.

By providing a comprehensive software bill of material (S-BOM), clients get an accurate view of the components they are using in both their on-premise or cloud-based deployment. Apona is based in Sacramento, California and was founded by security industry veterans with decades of experience in the cybersecurity and R&D space. To learn more, please visit https://apona.ai/ or contact Kristine Jacobson at kjacobson@conveyancemarketinggroup.com.