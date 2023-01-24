Press Releases

Department of Public Health reinforcing its commitment to ensuring that all nursing home residents have their COVID-19 vaccines

HARTFORD, Conn.— As part of its ongoing efforts to protect seniors in the long-term care setting from COVID-19, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) is posting vaccination rates from all nursing homes in Connecticut. The nursing home vaccination data—which is reported weekly in the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN)—is updated weekly and is easily accessible from the top of the main DPH website: www.ct.gov/dph

“COVID-19 had a devasting impact on our most vulnerable citizens, and while we have come a long way since March 2020, there is still work to do in protecting those being cared for in our nursing homes,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “We are encouraging all the long-term care facilities in the state to make sure their residents have received their recommended COVID-19 vaccines per guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.”

As of Jan. 8, the NHSN data shows that 17 nursing homes have vaccinated at least 90% of their residents while another 30 nursing homes have provided COVID-19 vaccines to at least 85% of their residents.

“We applaud those facilities who have at least 85% or more of their residents vaccinated,” Commissioner Juthani said. “These facilities have dedicated themselves to providing safe and quality care by ensuring their residents have received their recommended COVID-19 vaccines per guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.”

The risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 increases exponentially with age. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults aged 65-74 are five times more likely to be hospitalized, and 60 times more likely to die as a result of COVID-19. Those older than age 85 are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized and 340 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

Commissioner Juthani added that staff from DPH’s COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic program—which was launched in 2021 in partnership with Griffin Health—are available to conduct vaccine clinics at long-term care facilities throughout the state. DPH invites all nursing homes to schedule a mobile DPH mobile vaccine clinic as soon as possible.

Nursing homes interested in scheduling a mobile vaccination clinic can visit ct.gov/dph/mobilevaccines and complete the required online intake form.

