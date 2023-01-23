Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,476 in the last 365 days.

UNESCO supports Djibouti in evaluating potential sites for its first World Heritage nomination

The State Party of Djibouti ratified the World Heritage Convention in 2007 and established its first Tentative List in 2015 with 10 sites. However, Djibouti remains one of the twelve African countries without property inscribed on the World Heritage List.

In the framework of Priority Africa and under the “Capacity-building programme for the nomination of World Heritage sites in the Africa Region” supported the by the Government of Japan, UNESCO assists Djibouti in building capacity to its local experts in view of developing the first World Heritage nomination dossier. In April – July 2022, in collaboration with ICOMOS and IUCN, UNESCO organized two online workshops with the national experts in Djibouti, to evaluate the potential and challenges of four sites on the Tentative List proposed by the State Party for nomination, namely Les Gravures Rupestre d’Abourma, Le Lac Assal, Les paysages naturels de la région d’Obock, Lac Abbeh : son paysage culturel, ses monuments naturels et son écosystème .

Following this workshop, the national experts collect more specific information and data, which were discussed during the second session organized in July 2022. A joint report provided by ICOMOS and IUCN was finalized in December 2022, providing concrete recommendations to the State Party for the selection of the site for the first nomination and gaps to be addressed.

The State Party of Djibouti highly appreciated the support from UNESCO and the Government of Japan. UNESCO World Heritage Centre continues to support Djibouti in elaborating and preparing the first nomination dossier to strengthen the representativity of the Africa region on the World Heritage List.

You just read:

UNESCO supports Djibouti in evaluating potential sites for its first World Heritage nomination

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.