CBP Officers Seize Over $109K in Cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge seized cocaine that totaled over $109,000 in street value.

“Officers at the Eagle Pass International Bridge continue to excel in their targeting strategies, remaining vigilant and on the forefront of border security operations,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing more than eight pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge selected a 2017 Dodge Durango making entry from Mexico for additional inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 8.2 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the intake area of the vehicle.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $109,208.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. The case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further review.

