Grant recipients work to eliminate period poverty

CANADA, January 23 - ʔaq̓am – Cranbrook - $25,000

Survey to inform the development of subscription-based service and delivery of free menstrual products to people who menstruate on and off reserve.

Cowichan Women's Health Collective – Duncan - $25,000

Development and distribution of online survey that examines how to increase access to free menstrual products for people with limited resources in the Cowichan Valley area.

Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society – Vancouver - $22,500

Pilot project to understand the barriers and stigma around period poverty, including access and distribution of menstrual products for people living in social housing communities.

The Family Education and Support Centre – Maple Ridge - $17,5000

Research project examining menstrual product usage of newcomers, refugees, immigrants and youth and to provide free menstrual products that are culturally safe.

First Nations Wellness Outreach Society – Vancouver - $25,000

Program of cultural teachings about access to menstrual products and "moon time," which honours and celebrates a person’s menstrual cycle as well as provision of free products.

Hope and Area Transition Society – Hope - $15,000

Research project with survey to inform the purchase and distribution of menstrual products and will also develop educational materials for products for rural youth.

Pacific Immigrant Resources Society – Vancouver - $25,000

Survey and focus groups with low-literacy immigrant people who menstruate and refugees, examining participants’ experience with environmentally sustainable (reusable) and culturally safe menstrual products.

Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour – Victoria - $25,000

Engage a cohort of Black, Indigenous and Women of Colour, including transgender and two-spirit people, who use the hygiene-kit service to create understanding access to products and reusable menstrual products, and expand service to improve delivery time of kits.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Community Services – Kamloops - $25,000

In collaboration with Tapestry Collective Co-op, a pilot project with Elders, knowledge keepers and youth examining Indigenous moon-time traditions as well as developing a short magazine aimed at youth.

The Youth Alliance for Intersectional Justice – Burnaby - $20,000

Research project collecting data around the challenges that Black and racialized neurodiverse people who menstruate with or without intellectual disabilities face accessing menstrual products.

Total: $225,000