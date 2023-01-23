Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,208 in the last 365 days.

Grant recipients work to eliminate period poverty

CANADA, January 23 - ʔaq̓am – Cranbrook - $25,000
Survey to inform the development of subscription-based service and delivery of free menstrual products to people who menstruate on and off reserve.

Cowichan Women's Health Collective – Duncan - $25,000
Development and distribution of online survey that examines how to increase access to free menstrual products for people with limited resources in the Cowichan Valley area.

Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society – Vancouver - $22,500
Pilot project to understand the barriers and stigma around period poverty, including access and distribution of menstrual products for people living in social housing communities.

The Family Education and Support Centre – Maple Ridge - $17,5000
Research project examining menstrual product usage of newcomers, refugees, immigrants and youth and to provide free menstrual products that are culturally safe.

First Nations Wellness Outreach Society – Vancouver - $25,000
Program of cultural teachings about access to menstrual products and "moon time," which honours and celebrates a person’s menstrual cycle as well as provision of free products.

Hope and Area Transition Society – Hope - $15,000
Research project with survey to inform the purchase and distribution of menstrual products and will also develop educational materials for products for rural youth.

Pacific Immigrant Resources Society – Vancouver - $25,000
Survey and focus groups with low-literacy immigrant people who menstruate and refugees, examining participants’ experience with environmentally sustainable (reusable) and culturally safe menstrual products.

Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour – Victoria - $25,000
Engage a cohort of Black, Indigenous and Women of Colour, including transgender and two-spirit people, who use the hygiene-kit service to create understanding access to products and reusable menstrual products, and expand service to improve delivery time of kits.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Community Services – Kamloops - $25,000
In collaboration with Tapestry Collective Co-op, a pilot project with Elders, knowledge keepers and youth examining Indigenous moon-time traditions as well as developing a short magazine aimed at youth.

The Youth Alliance for Intersectional Justice – Burnaby - $20,000
Research project collecting data around the challenges that Black and racialized neurodiverse people who menstruate with or without intellectual disabilities face accessing menstrual products.

Total: $225,000

You just read:

Grant recipients work to eliminate period poverty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.