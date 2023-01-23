UVic, faculty association reach tentative agreement

CANADA, January 23 - The University of Victoria has reached a tentative agreement with members of the University of Victoria Faculty Association under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The tentative agreement covers nearly 1,000 research and teaching faculty members, as well as librarians at the University of Victoria.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

Details about the agreement will be available after the ratification process for the union members and the university’s board is complete.

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education, and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

Learn More:

To learn more about public sector bargaining in B.C., visit: www.gov.bc.ca/psecbargaining