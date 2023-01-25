Veloce Corporation Announces CPQ Solution for Small and Medium Sized Businesses

CPQ Technology Value Matrix

Veloce CPQ, the most powerful enterprise CPQ, makes out-of-the-box functionality available for Small and Medium Sized Businesses with Quick Start implementation

Veloce is the only CPQ platform that has the power and flexibility to meet the needs of the large enterprise, and the agility to support small businesses and their proportionately smaller budgets.” — Joe Parlett, Veloce’s VP of Sales

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veloce Corporation, inventors of the most powerful CPQ platform available, have announced a CPQ solution for Small and Medium Sized Businesses (“SMB”).

“When we originally developed the Veloce CPQ platform, we designed it to handle the complexities which have plagued the Large Enterprise for quite some time. However, after being in the market with our platform for a couple years, what we realized is that there is a significant portion of the SMB market that also struggles with their CPQ solution,” said Veloce’s CEO, Shaowei Mao.

Veloce’s out-of-the-box functionality is extremely rich. With all of that functionality at its disposal, Veloce can very quickly configure the system and deliver a robust end-to-end solution for the SMB. The result for the customer is a very rapid implementation and quick time to value. This is a huge win for the SMB, many of whom have previously been left with a CPQ solution that either has significant capability gaps, or an enormous price tag.

“We believe that Veloce is the only CPQ platform that has the power and flexibility to meet the needs of the large enterprise, and the agility to support small businesses and their proportionately smaller budgets.” said Veloce’s VP of Sales, Joe Parlett.

Rapid ROI

Veloce now offers a Quick Start package which allows companies to get up and running in a matter of weeks. With Veloce’s rich capabilities, companies no longer need to descope the critical requirements which previously had to be left on the shelf.

Rich Functionality

Nucleus Research, a provider of technology research and advisory services, has published its annual assessment of market leading CPQ solutions. In the annual report, Nucleus measured the CPQ market based on how vendors deliver value to customers through the usability and functionality of their solutions.

This was the first year that Veloce was included in the annual study and has been identified by Nucleus as an “Expert” in CPQ. Veloce is proud to have been positioned furthest to the right on the “Functionality” axis of the Value Matrix. To download the report CPQ TECHNOLOGY VALUE MATRIX 2022, click here.

About Veloce

Veloce makes quoting simple for small and large companies. Whether you have $10 million in revenue or operate as a global $100 billion enterprise, Veloce CPQ has the power to configure, price, and quote the most complex products or services, and deliver an experience that is as intuitive as you can imagine. The configurable UI provides the optimal experience for every sales channel, with a user-friendly admin that requires no coding.

Veloce’s founders have more than two decades of experience developing and implementing quote to cash systems. Shaowei Mao, the innovator behind the sophisticated configuration engine in Veloce CPQ, led the development of the Siebel and Trilogy configuration engines before co-founding Veloce.