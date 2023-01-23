Cumberland University Receives Secretary of State’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Senator Mark Pody and Representative Clark Boyd applaud Cumberland University for earning the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition award in the private university category.

“Congratulations to the committed Cumberland University students who played a part in registering their fellow students to vote,” said Secretary Hargett. “Our state and country are stronger when every eligible Tennessean participates in the democratic process. I hope these students become engaged voters in our elections.”

More than 1,000 students registered to vote through the Secretary of State’s 2022 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition held during National Voter Registration Month in September. Thirty-seven of Tennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges and universities participated in this year’s contest.

“We are proud of the students who registered to vote at Cumberland University. We should all feel encouraged by how seriously they take civic responsibility and commend them for their hard work,” said Sen. Mark Pody and Rep. Clark Boyd in a joint statement.

In addition to Cumberland University, Middle Tennessee State University won the award for top 4-year public university and Southwest Tennessee Community College won in the 2-year community college category. Two other schools were recognized for excellence in special categories. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville won Most Creative Voter Registration Campaign and East Tennessee State University won Best Social Media Campaign.

The winning schools were selected based on the number of new students registered and their social media presence, both weighted by student enrollment and their creativity in promoting the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

For more information about the Secretary of State's civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.