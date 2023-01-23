Submit Release
Future Ready District Technology Profile – Opens: February 1 – Due: April 14

Public School Districts Only 

The Future Ready District Technology Profile will be available to public school districts on the NDE Portal under the ‘Data Collections’ tab beginning February 1, 2023. An activation code is required to add the collection to the NDE Portal account, which can be obtained from the District Administrator.  FAQ and instructional documents are included in the portal and online.

PLEASE NOTE NEW INFORMATION – This year Nonpublic schools will not be responsible for completing the 2022-2023 District Technology profile through the portal. Only public schools are required to complete this report. Nonpublic schools that are interested in completing a profile for their own use may download a PDF copy at the technology plan website shared below.

More information and resources related to the new District Technology Profile are available on the NDE website:

https://www.education.ne.gov/educational-technology/technology-plan/

The website includes links to the following documents:

  1. PDF version of the new profile instrument
  2. PDF of the instructions to access the profile in the portal
  3. PDF of frequently asked questions (FAQ’s)

If you have difficulties accessing the documents on the NDE website, please contact Dorann Avey, Digital Learning Director at dorann.avey@nebraska.gov to request that the documents be emailed to you.

