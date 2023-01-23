Press Releases

01/23/2023

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Funds Eight Projects with Food System Capacity Building Grant

(STATEWIDE) Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt announces that the Connecticut Food Policy Council, administered by Connecticut Department of Agriculture, has awarded eight grants through the Food System Capacity Building Grant totaling $79,812.88. Funds will be utilized by Connecticut organizations and groups involved in food system policy for the creation of innovative, localized programming in communities to increase food access and address food insecurity with a focus on utilizing CT Grown farm products.

“Through the dedicated efforts of the Food Policy Council members this grant opportunity became reality and the response demonstrates the very real need for resources to address food security and nutrition,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “We look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition to build long-term resilience, equity, and sustainability in the local food system.”

Eligible entities included local food policy councils or food working groups, Connecticut agricultural producers, for-profit and non-profit grocery stores, food pantries, farmers’ markets, community gardens, and small food retailers, convenience stores, mobile food markets, or retail food outlets operated by an emergency food program or food hub. Maximum awards of $10,000 with no match required were available for the 18-month grant period. The program received 58 applications totaling $569,711.62 in requested grant funds.

The fiscal year 2023 Food System Capacity Building Grant awardees include:

Equipment:

· Daily Bread Food Pantry, Danbury: Refrigeration Expansion

· Nutrition Security Solutions Food Pantry, New Haven: Walk-in Fridge/Freezer for Specialized Food Assistance

· New London Area Food Pantry, New London: Walk-in Refrigeration

· Bible Way Temple Nation, Hartford: Increasing Access to Healthy Food in Hartford’s North End

Creation/Continuance of Food Policy Council or Working Group:

· New London Community Meal Center, New London: Food Justice Action Team

· Danbury Food Collaborative, Danbury: Data Modernization Project

· Stamford Food Collaborative, Stamford: Marketing Strategy

Community Garden:

· Grow Windham, Willimantic: The Windham Community Growers’ Collective

The Connecticut Food Policy Council was established in 1997 to create a more resilient Connecticut food system linking economic development, environmental protection, and preservation with farming and urban issues. Created under Public Act 97-11, Section 21, it is the only statewide food policy council in Connecticut. Funding for the Food System Capacity Building Grant is provided through the Connecticut Food Policy Council under C.G.S. Sec. 22-456.

To learn more about the CT Food Policy Council, visit www.ctfoodpolicy.com.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

For Immediate Release: Monday, January 23, 2023

Contact: Rebecca Eddy, 860-573-0323, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov