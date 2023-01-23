Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,215 in the last 365 days.

Driver Arrested for Racing, Aggravated Assault After Causing Serious Collision on Interstate 10 in Phoenix

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 7:55 p.m., a three-vehicle collision occurred on westbound Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue, in Phoenix. Multiple 9-1-1 callers reported several vehicles engaging in street racing in the area at the time of the crash.

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers suspect the driver of an Infiniti sedan was racing other vehicles when he swerved right to avoid slowing traffic, lost control of his car, and struck a highway barrier wall before swerving back across highway travel lanes and striking a commercial tractor-trailer. The impact from the Infiniti caused the tractor-trailer to swerve left, collide with a pickup truck and strike the median barrier.

The Infiniti driver’s reckless actions resulted in injuries to other motorists, significant damage to multiple vehicles, and caused major damage to highway barrier systems. This collision also led to a three-hour road closure, impacting many motorists during their evening commute.

The driver of the Infiniti, 31-year-old Julian Beltran-Cardenas, of Phoenix, was arrested and faces charges including racing on highways, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

Drivers and participants caught engaging in street racing may face penalties including a 20-day vehicle impound, fines, community restitution, and the possibility of jail time for second and subsequent offenses.

A gray sedan with heavy front end damage sits in the middle of highway lanes beside a white tractor-trailer that has crashed into a median wall Rear view of a crashed white tractor-trailer stuck in the median wall with a dark pickup truck stuck beside it Nighttime crash scene on I-10 with two crashed vehicles and a crumbling barrier wall A crashed white tractor-trailer partially into the highway median barrier wall with the cab turned sideways

You just read:

Driver Arrested for Racing, Aggravated Assault After Causing Serious Collision on Interstate 10 in Phoenix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.