FWC seeks public input at Jan. 25 virtual workshop for potential Skyway Pier fishing regulations

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host a virtual workshop this week to gather public input on potential changes to fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. FWC is exploring fishing rule changes that could address ongoing severe entanglement, injury, and mortality of pelicans and other seabirds that continue to occur at this location, reduce angler-seabird interactions and further seabird conservation.  

The virtual workshop will start at 5:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Connect to the meeting by going to MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and then “Upcoming Public Workshops.” FWC previously held a virtual workshop in November 2022, a recording of the presentation is available at YouTube.com/FWCSaltwaterFishing.

If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, you can still submit comments online by visiting the Saltwater Public Comments page.

For information on public workshops, call 850-487-0554 or visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing” then “Public Meetings for Rulemaking.”

