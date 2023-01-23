DrivenIQ and CreditMiner Form Strategic Partnership to Help Dealers Reach Car Buyers in Need of Financing

DrivenIQ's data helps CreditMiner engage with car buyers who need financing pre-approvals.

TOWSON, Md., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DrivenIQ (https://driveniq.com), experts in audience data and advertising technologies, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with CreditMiner (https://ecreditminer.com). CreditMiner is the leading provider of prescreen soft credit pulls, fraud prevention tools and API technologies for car dealerships and solution providers in the automotive industry.

With this partnership, DrivenIQ's data helps CreditMiner engage with car buyers who need financing pre-approvals before they ever set foot in a dealership, then empowers them to get firm credit offers through CreditMiner's proprietary process.

"DrivenIQ doesn't assume to know who in-market car buyers are, we know down to their driveway and device exactly who is ready to buy and in need of financing," said Albert Thompson, founder and CEO of DrivenIQ. "Our technology identifies, captures and curates 1st-party audiences visiting a dealership's website. Then, we resolve their ID by matching it against information we own – not license – in our database, which contains 14 billion records spanning 230 million households and 492 million individual users. We help dealerships and businesses, like CreditMiner, reach real people with the right message at the right time to drive engagement and increase sales."

CreditMiner uses Prescreen Soft Pull Technology to provide car buyers with credit preapprovals. Then, customers are sent a Firm Offer of Credit based on the credit tier obtained with the soft pull, which is one of the only FTC compliant systems on the market. The dealership receives the customer's current FICO score, trade line information and various other valuable pieces of information to complete the car financing and sales process.

"DrivenIQ's data and audience technologies help us reach more in-market car buyers for credit pre-approvals before their dealership visit," said Ken Luna, VP of Strategic Partnerships at CreditMiner. "This is a very high engagement process perfected over years of working with some of the top dealership groups in the country. What's more, we're able to identify in-market car buyers at DrivenIQ's live trade-in marketplace, DriveBid, as well as capture and resolve the identities of nearly 40% of people visiting a dealership's website, whether or not they ever engage with that website. The menu of services DrivenIQ offers to dealerships and companies like ours is invaluable in driving car sales and improving CSI."

DrivenIQ is a powerful data and technology company for small, medium or enterprise businesses. The company's Identity Graph layers in over 500 demographic, behavioral and lifestyle characteristics to create the world's first 360-degree Audience Management Platform composed of multi opted-in consumers. DrivenIQ specializes in 1st-party, in-market data focusing on the lowest funnel customers to increase engagement and drive sales.

"A cookieless world is here," said Thompson. "That's why our data and audience technologies have never been more important. Our mission is to help business owners achieve #dataindependence by 2023, one customer at a time."

DrivenIQ is a data-driven intelligence technology firm. In 2021, Capstone Technologies Group, Inc CATG, a company that acquires, operates and organically develops disruptive technologies, acquired an initial minority interest in DrivenIQ and has since invested additional capital to further accelerate the company's growth.

About DrivenIQ

DrivenIQ is an omni-data-as-a-service ad tech company and Audience Management Platform (AMP) that specializes in zero party and 1st-party audience data to help businesses best advertise to their ideal customers. The company offers a variety of services, including website traffic analytics, geo-zoning technologies, real-time audience modeling, strategic data marketing, social media data solutions, VisitIQ™, an identity resolution first party data audience solution for websites, DrivenIQ Identity Graph and DriveBid™, a live vehicle trade-in auto marketplace. Founded by Albert Thompson, a digital advertising and consumer data expert and former car dealer, DrivenIQ is known for its automotive industry data solutions, although it helps small, medium, and large businesses across various industries. Visit https://driveniq.com and https://drivebid.com for more information.

About CreditMiner LLC

CreditMiner is the leader in producing Prescreen Soft Pulls with accurate Firm Offers of Credit that are tied directly to the credit score of the consumer and if available, what vehicle they are searching for. Serving hundreds of dealerships and strategic partners, CreditMiner is a rapidly expanding company in both number of dealerships served as well as new solutions that are being rolled out each year. For more information, visit https://ecreditminer.com.

