Eventbrite Welcomes Ted Dworkin as Chief Product Officer

Eventbrite EB, a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced it has hired Ted Dworkin as Chief Product Officer. Reporting directly to the CEO, Dworkin will lead the global product management, design and research teams that create innovative products to help event creators worldwide grow their businesses and consumers discover unique live events.

Dworkin joins Eventbrite from Sonos where he was the Senior Vice President of Product Management and Customer Experience. He has close to 30 years of experience building and growing products at a global scale, including more than 20 years at Microsoft where he helped build some of the world's best-known apps, websites, platform technologies and large-scale web services. He has approached each role with the responsibility of marrying the art of product creation with the science of applying data and technology to engage customers, create fans and grow profitable businesses.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Ted to Eventbrite. His track record of building dynamic and intuitive consumer products makes him the ideal leader as we expand the largest marketplace for live experiences," said Julia Hartz, CEO and Co-founder of Eventbrite. "From his very first product, Encarta Encyclopedia, to his work at Sonos over the past five years, Ted has committed his career to creating products customers love and leading inspired product teams."

"Using technology to unlock cultural connection, to create community, to empower culture creators and help them find their audiences – this is such a motivating mission, such a worthy opportunity. I'm so excited to be joining the talented leadership team at Eventbrite," said Ted Dworkin.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it's an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 290 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2021, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company's prestigious Brands That Matter List, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., Best Employer in Argentina by Apertura, and Inc.'s Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

