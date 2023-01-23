RBB Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2022

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Record net income of $17.6 million, or $0.92 diluted earnings per share, increased $929,000, or 5.6%, from the prior quarter and increased $1.9 million, or 11.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2021

Loans grew by $114.4 million, or 14.1% annualized, from the end of the prior quarter

Declared $0.16 per share quarterly dividend

RBB Bancorp RBB and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company reported net income of $17.6 million, or $0.92 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $16.7 million, or $0.87 diluted earnings per share, and $15.7 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

"Loan growth, increasing loan yields and declining expenses drove record fourth quarter and 2022 results," said David Morris, President, CEO and CFO of RBB Bancorp. "The organizational re-alignment we began in the first quarter of last year is well underway with new hires and clearly defined responsibilities contributing to results. I'm also pleased to announce that we have concluded all internal investigations and have taken previously disclosed steps to address shortcomings and prevent future lapses.

While we made tremendous progress in 2022, we're not immune from market forces and the impact of the rate environment. We saw significant pressure on deposit costs in the fourth quarters which we anticipate will continue over the next few quarters."

"Despite the challenges Royal Business Bank faced in 2022, the strength of the franchise and focus of the management team delivered a record year of results and loan growth," said Dr. James Kao, Chairman of RBB Bancorp. "As shareholders, the RBB Board of Directors appreciates management's efforts over the past twelve months and looks forward to continuing to build on the momentum they have achieved."

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 produced an annualized return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.80% and an annualized return on average shareholders' equity ("ROE") of 14.59% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.72% and an annualized ROE of 13.93% for the third quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio, which is defined in Selected Financial Highlights section, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 31.67%, compared to 40.22% for the third quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses, was $39.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $39.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income remained flat as revenues from a $162.7 million increase in higher-yielding average commercial real estate and mortgage loans was offset by costs of a $250.0 million increase in average time deposits.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income, before provision for credit losses, increased $5.8 million from $33.2 million. The $5.8 million increase was primarily attributable to a $414.1 million increase in average commercial real estate and mortgage loans partially offset by a $161.0 million increase in average time deposits and due to increasing rates.

Net interest margin was 4.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5 basis points from 4.31% in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a 111 basis point increase in the average cost on interest-bearing deposits from 0.82% in the third quarter of 2022 to 1.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Cost of interest-bearing deposits increased due increasing market rates and peer bank deposit competition.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $183,000 from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a $153,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans and a $143,000 decrease in loan servicing fees due to loan payoffs in the third quarter of 2022, offset by an $85,000 increase in recoveries on purchased loans during the quarter.

During the fourth quarter loan sale volume and margins on loan sales decreased. The Company sold $2.8 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans for a net gain of $69,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $3.8 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans sold for a net gain of $135,000 during the third quarter of 2022. The Company sold $834,000 in SBA loans during the fourth quarter of 2022 for a net gain of $43,000, compared to $2.5 million SBA loans sold for a net gain of $130,000 during the third quarter of 2022.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $804,000 from $3.2 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.7 million decrease in gain on sale of loans due to rate hikes that caused both sellable loan volume and premium decreases, offset by a $323,000 increase in loan servicing fees due to loan payoffs slowing down in 2022, a $300,000 decrease in unrealized loss on equity investments, and a $265,000 increase in gain on derivatives.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $13.1 million, compared to $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. The $3.6 million decrease was primarily attributable to a $2.6 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses due to bonus reversals related to executive compensation and lower commission expenses for decreased loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2022, a $902,000 decrease in the provision for off balance sheet commitments due to the conversion to CECL, and a $103,000 decrease in data processing expenses.

Noninterest expense decreased from $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The $207,000 decrease was primarily due to a $641,000 decrease in legal and professional expenses due to the completion of the previously disclosed Board special investigation, offset by a $365,000 increase in data processing expenses.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 30.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022, 27.8% for the third quarter of 2022, and 30.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recognized a tax benefit from stock option exercises of $9,000, $276,000 and $215,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, the third quarter of 2022, and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The Company amended its 2020 tax returns and 2018 California state tax return and recorded a total of $300,000 tax expense reduction in the third quarter of 2022.

Loan and Securities Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $3.3 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $115.5 million from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $405.1 million from December 31, 2021. The increase from September 30, 2022 was primarily due to a $107.8 million increase in single-family residential mortgage loans and a $91.3 million increase in commercial real estate loans, offset by a $76.6 million decrease in construction and land development loans and a $3.6 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans. The increase from December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $459.5 million increase in single-family residential mortgages and a $64.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, offset by a $67.5 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans and a $26.3 million decrease in construction and land development loans.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, single-family residential mortgage production was $130.8 million while net payoffs and paydowns were $21.4 million. During the third quarter of 2022, single-family residential mortgage production was $191.8 million while payoffs and paydowns were $36.2 million.

There were no mortgage loans held for sale as of December 31, 2022 compared to $1.2 million as of September 30, 2022 and $6.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company originated approximately $889,000 in FNMA mortgage loans for sale for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, SBA loan production was $10.2 million and total SBA loan sales were $834,000 compared to SBA loan production of $7.7 million and total SBA loan sales of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's total available-for-sale securities maturing in over 12 months were $234.8 million. As of December 31, 2022 the Bank recorded gross unrealized losses of $31.2 million compared to gross unrealized losses of $2.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits were $3.0 billion at December 31, 2022, which was an increase of $18.0 million compared to September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $117.6 million due to the continued reduction of a single deposit relationship, interest-bearing non-maturity deposits decreased by $266.8 million, and time deposits increased by $402.4 million. As of December 31, 2022, there were $255.0 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $105.5 million brokered CDs as of September 30, 2022 and $2.4 million brokered CDs as of December 31, 2021. Compared to December 31, 2021, total deposits decreased by $407.8 million primarily due to a $492.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and a $312.3 million decrease in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits, offset by a $397.2 million increase in time deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $12.1 million, or 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $11.8 million, or 0.30% of total assets at September 30, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets was due to the foreclosure of a property in the amount of $284,000 that was transferred to Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets consist of other real estate owned, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.

Our 30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding non-accrual loans decreased $24.7 million to $15.2 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $39.9 million as of September 30, 2022. 30-89 days past due loans at December 31, 2022 decreased primarily due to the completion of extensions on a construction loan of $11.3 million on a project that is substantially complete and a commercial real estate loan of $8.8 million. Both loans were delinquent for 52 days at September 30, 2022, and extended and back to current in October 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, there were $85,000 in net charge-offs, compared to net recoveries of $127,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $46,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company's emerging growth company ("EGC") status expired on December 31, 2022. The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "Accounting for Credit Losses" ("CECL") retrospectively to January 1, 2022. Due to the adoption of CECL, the Company recorded a $2.1 million transition adjustment for the credit for loan losses and a provision for unfunded commitments of $1.0 million through retained earnings on January 1, 2022. Subsequent to CECL adoption, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.8 million in third quarter of 2022. The Company also recorded a reversal of provision for off-balance sheet commitments of $930,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a reversal of $28,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $41.0 million, or 1.23% of loans held for investment at December 31, 2022, compared with $36.0 million, or 1.12%, of total loans at September 30, 2022.

Stock Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 48,896 common shares at a weighted average price of $20.77.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of December 31, 2022, the company had total assets of $3.9 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 or 1-973-528-0011, the Participant ID code is 200944, conference ID RBBQ422. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331, the passcode is 47492, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through February 7, 2023.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the "Investors" tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend, including both residential and commercial real estate; a prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors or key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for credit losses and charge-offs; expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the costs or effects of acquisitions or dispositions we may make, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental or shareholder approvals in connection with any such acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, banking capital levels, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, compliance, employment, executive compensation, insurance, vendor management and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for credit, operations and market risk; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government interest rates or monetary policies; changes in the amount and availability of deposit insurance; cyber-security threats, including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the effects of pandemic diseases; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company's relationships with and reliance upon vendors with respect to the operation of certain of the Company's key internal and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking (including the adoption of mobile banking and funds transfer applications); the ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the competitive and regulatory environment among financial and bank holding companies, banks and other financial service providers; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions; fluctuations in the price of the Company's common stock or other securities; and the resulting impact on the Company's ability to raise capital or make acquisitions, the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by our regulatory agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce, management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (such as securities, consumer or employee class action litigation), regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DFPI (formerly DBO); our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K/A and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2021) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 83,548 $ 134,179 $ 224,736 $ 149,767 $ 501,372 Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents — 40,000 100,000 200,000 193,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 83,548 174,179 324,736 349,767 694,372 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 600 600 600 600 600 Investment securities available for sale 256,830 266,270 358,135 420,448 368,260 Investment securities held to maturity 5,729 5,735 5,741 6,246 6,252 Mortgage loans held for sale — 1,185 - 3,572 5,957 Loans held for investment 3,336,449 3,220,913 3,045,946 3,006,484 2,931,350 Allowance for credit losses (41,047 ) (36,047 ) (34,154 ) (33,292 ) (32,912 ) Net loans held for investment 3,295,402 3,184,866 3,011,792 2,973,192 2,898,438 Premises and equipment, net 27,009 26,850 27,104 27,455 27,199 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Cash surrender value of life insurance 57,310 56,975 56,642 56,313 55,988 Goodwill 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 69,243 Servicing assets 9,521 10,054 10,456 11,048 11,517 Core deposit intangibles 3,718 3,971 4,248 4,525 4,075 Right-of-use assets- operating leases 25,447 24,768 25,931 22,451 22,454 Accrued interest and other assets 66,074 63,278 57,154 51,454 48,839 Total assets $ 3,917,686 $ 3,905,229 $ 3,969,037 $ 4,013,569 $ 4,228,194 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 798,741 $ 916,301 $ 1,045,009 $ 1,159,703 $ 1,291,484 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 615,339 882,126 868,307 885,050 927,609 Time deposits, less than $250,000 837,369 608,489 574,050 570,274 587,940 Time deposits, greater than or equal to $250,000 726,234 552,754 540,199 553,226 578,499 Total deposits 2,977,683 2,959,670 3,027,565 3,168,253 3,385,532 FHLB advances 220,000 240,000 250,000 150,000 150,000 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 173,585 173,441 173,296 173,152 173,007 Subordinated debentures 14,720 14,665 14,611 14,556 14,502 Lease liabilities - operating leases 26,523 25,701 26,823 23,314 23,282 Accrued interest and other liabilities 20,612 19,953 13,035 19,469 15,188 Total liabilities 3,433,123 3,433,430 3,505,330 3,548,744 3,761,511 Shareholders' equity: Shareholder's equity 506,156 494,248 479,382 475,077 468,267 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 72 72 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - Net of tax (21,665 ) (22,521 ) (15,747 ) (10,324 ) (1,656 ) Total shareholders' equity 484,563 471,799 463,707 464,825 466,683 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,917,686 $ 3,905,229 $ 3,969,037 $ 4,013,569 $ 4,228,194

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 49,468 $ 43,588 $ 36,783 Interest on interest-bearing deposits 697 373 160 Interest on investment securities 1,874 1,784 1,069 Dividend income on FHLB stock 265 224 227 Interest on federal funds sold and other 347 445 205 Total interest income 52,651 46,414 38,444 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 2,471 1,529 683 Interest on time deposits 7,798 2,460 1,748 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 2,491 2,427 2,343 Interest on other borrowed funds 898 1,020 445 Total interest expense 13,658 7,436 5,219 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 38,993 38,978 33,225 Provision for credit losses 2,950 1,766 635 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,043 37,212 32,590 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 1,196 1,277 1,323 Gain on sale of loans 112 265 1,788 Gain on transfer of OREO 22 — - Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 581 724 258 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations 90 5 4 Unrealized loss on equity investments — — (300 ) Unrealized gain/(loss)on derivatives 16 (68 ) (249 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 335 332 332 Total noninterest income 2,352 2,535 3,156 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,958 9,561 6,812 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,364 2,349 2,125 Data processing 1,203 1,306 838 Legal and professional 1,045 1,077 1,686 Office expenses 405 382 359 Marketing and business promotion 406 364 418 Insurance and regulatory assessments 489 441 475 Core deposit premium 253 277 252 OREO expenses 6 4 4 Merger expenses 1 — 38 Other expenses (37 ) 936 293 Total noninterest expense 13,093 16,697 13,300 Income before income taxes 25,302 23,050 22,446 Income tax expense 7,721 6,398 6,740 Net income $ 17,581 $ 16,652 $ 15,706 Net income per share Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.87 $ 0.79 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 18,971,250 18,988,443 19,444,148 Diluted 19,086,586 19,130,447 19,851,202

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2021) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 171,099 $ 141,569 Interest on interest-earning deposits 1,353 552 Interest on investment securities 6,084 3,379 Dividend income on FHLB stock 938 869 Interest on federal funds sold and other 1,496 694 Total interest income 180,970 147,063 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 5,561 2,786 Interest on time deposits 13,338 9,170 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 9,645 8,999 Interest on other borrowed funds 2,872 1,765 Total interest expense 31,416 22,720 Net interest income 149,554 124,343 Provision for credit losses 5,998 3,959 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 143,556 120,384 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 5,096 7,276 Gain on sale of loans 1,895 9,991 Gain on transfer of OREO 22 — Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 2,209 684 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations 198 82 Unrealized loss on equity investments — (360 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives (247 ) 5 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 1,322 1,067 Gain on sale of fixed assets 757 — Total noninterest income 11,252 18,745 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,517 33,568 Occupancy and equipment expenses 9,092 8,691 Data processing 5,060 4,474 Legal and professional 5,383 3,773 Office expenses 1,438 1,197 Marketing and business promotion 1,578 1,157 Insurance and regulatory assessments 1,850 1,561 Core deposit premium 1,086 1,121 OREO expenses 23 17 Merger expenses 61 137 Other expenses 2,375 2,496 Total noninterest expense 63,463 58,192 Income before income taxes 91,345 80,937 Income tax expense 27,018 24,031 Net income $ 64,327 $ 56,906 Net income per share Basic $ 3.37 $ 2.92 Diluted $ 3.33 $ 2.86 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.51 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 19,099,509 19,423,549 Diluted 19,332,639 19,834,306

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 94,932 $ 1,310 5.47 % $ 141,737 $ 1,042 2.92 % $ 587,980 $ 592 0.40 % Securities Available for sale (2) 245,348 1,847 2.99 % 318,066 1,758 2.19 % 376,601 1,037 1.09 % Held to maturity (2) 5,733 50 3.46 % 5,738 50 3.46 % 6,256 56 3.55 % Mortgage loans held for sale 192 3 6.20 % 420 6 5.48 % 3,721 40 4.26 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 3,006,293 43,864 5.79 % 2,820,022 38,999 5.49 % 2,492,396 31,978 5.09 % Commercial 280,326 5,601 7.93 % 303,899 4,583 5.98 % 380,098 4,765 4.97 % Total loans 3,286,619 49,465 5.97 % 3,123,921 43,582 5.53 % 2,872,494 36,743 5.07 % Total earning assets 3,632,824 $ 52,675 5.75 % 3,589,882 $ 46,438 5.13 % 3,847,052 $ 38,468 3.97 % Noninterest-earning assets 247,574 250,737 240,059 Total assets $ 3,880,398 $ 3,840,619 $ 4,087,111 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 67,854 $ 77 0.45 % $ 74,518 $ 91 0.48 % $ 73,896 $ 48 0.26 % Money Market 561,575 2,337 1.65 % 612,743 1,376 0.89 % 668,742 602 0.36 % Saving deposits 136,623 57 0.17 % 147,349 62 0.17 % 138,906 33 0.09 % Time deposits, less than $250,000 716,476 3,884 2.15 % 566,730 1,221 0.85 % 599,119 827 0.55 % Time deposits, $250,000 and over 631,897 3,914 2.46 % 531,655 1,239 0.92 % 588,265 921 0.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,114,425 10,269 1.93 % 1,932,995 3,989 0.82 % 2,068,928 2,431 0.47 % FHLB advances 196,304 898 1.81 % 239,674 1,020 1.69 % 150,000 445 1.18 % Long-term debt 173,491 2,194 5.02 % 173,345 2,194 5.02 % 172,912 2,195 5.04 % Subordinated debentures 14,684 297 8.02 % 14,629 233 6.32 % 14,466 148 4.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,498,904 13,658 2.17 % 2,360,643 7,436 1.25 % 2,406,306 5,219 0.86 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 856,917 964,867 1,177,948 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 46,613 41,003 39,483 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 903,530 1,005,870 1,217,431 Shareholders' equity 477,964 474,106 463,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,880,398 $ 3,840,619 $ 4,087,111 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 39,017 3.58 % $ 39,002 3.88 % $ 33,249 3.11 % Net interest margin 4.26 % 4.31 % 3.43 %

_____________________ (1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2021) For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 276,923 $ 3,788 1.37 % $ 504,809 $ 2,115 0.42 % Securities Available for sale (2) 338,437 5,973 1.76 % 320,544 3,217 1.00 % Held to maturity (2) 5,865 208 3.55 % 6,543 238 3.64 % Mortgage loans held for sale 1,263 66 5.23 % 20,817 670 3.22 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 2,774,348 151,164 5.45 % 2,363,846 122,204 5.17 % Commercial 322,438 19,869 6.16 % 381,646 18,695 4.90 % Total loans 3,096,786 171,033 5.52 % 2,745,492 140,899 5.13 % Total earning assets 3,719,274 $ 181,068 4.87 % 3,598,205 $ 147,139 4.09 % Noninterest-earning assets 244,891 235,267 Total assets $ 3,964,165 $ 3,833,472 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 73,335 $ 262 0.36 % $ 69,211 $ 184 0.27 % Money Market 631,094 5,114 0.81 % 637,539 2,468 0.39 % Saving deposits 144,409 185 0.13 % 137,534 134 0.10 % Time deposits, less than $250,000 609,464 6,583 1.08 % 640,747 4,462 0.70 % Time deposits, $250,000 and over 565,059 6,755 1.20 % 597,770 4,708 0.79 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,023,361 18,899 0.93 % 2,082,801 11,956 0.57 % FHLB advances 192,438 2,872 1.49 % 150,000 1,765 1.18 % Long-term debt 173,275 8,777 5.07 % 157,719 8,404 5.33 % Subordinated debentures 14,603 868 5.94 % 14,385 595 4.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,403,677 $ 31,416 1.31 % 2,404,905 $ 22,720 0.94 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,050,063 938,710 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 39,644 42,143 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,089,707 980,853 Shareholders' equity 470,781 447,714 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,964,165 $ 3,833,472 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 149,652 3.56 % $ 124,419 3.15 % Net interest margin 4.02 % 3.46 %

________________ (1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.87 $ 0.79 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Book value $ 25.55 $ 24.82 $ 23.99 Tangible book value (1) $ 21.58 $ 20.85 $ 20.22 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 18,971,250 18,988,443 19,444,148 Diluted 19,086,586 19,130,447 19,851,202 Shares outstanding at period end 18,965,776 19,011,672 19,455,544 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.80 % 1.72 % 1.52 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 14.59 % 13.93 % 13.45 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (1) 17.33 % 16.58 % 15.98 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.31 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.34 % 1.72 % 1.29 % Yield on average earning assets 5.75 % 5.13 % 3.97 % Cost of average total deposits 1.37 % 0.55 % 0.30 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.93 % 0.82 % 0.47 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2.17 % 1.25 % 0.86 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Net interest spread 3.58 % 3.88 % 3.11 % Net interest margin 4.26 % 4.31 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio (2) 31.67 % 40.22 % 36.56 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 15.05 % 15.91 % 16.05 %

____________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release. (2) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2021) For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 3.37 $ 2.92 Diluted $ 3.33 $ 2.86 Dividends declared $ 0.56 $ 0.51 Book value $ 25.55 $ 23.99 Tangible book value (1) $ 21.58 $ 20.22 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 19,099,509 19,423,549 Diluted 19,332,639 19,834,306 Shares outstanding at period end 18,965,776 19,455,544 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.62 % 1.48 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 13.66 % 12.71 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (1) 16.26 % 15.22 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.28 % 0.49 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.60 % 1.52 % Yield on average earning assets 4.87 % 4.09 % Cost of average deposits 0.61 % 0.40 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 0.93 % 0.57 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.31 % 0.94 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.01 % 0.03 % Net interest spread 3.56 % 3.15 % Net interest margin 4.02 % 3.46 % Efficiency ratio (2) 39.47 % 40.67 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 16.62 % 17.47 %

______________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release. (2) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 Loan to deposit ratio 112.05 % 108.83 % 86.58 % Core deposits (1) / total deposits 75.61 % 81.32 % 82.91 % Net non-core funding dependence ratio (2) 17.96 % 11.09 % -6.50 % Credit Quality Data: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 15,249 $ 39,938 $ 17,640 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.46 % 1.24 % 0.60 % Nonperforming loans $ 11,525 $ 11,503 $ 20,725 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.71 % Nonperforming assets $ 12,102 $ 11,796 $ 21,018 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.50 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.23 % 1.12 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 356.16 % 313.37 % 158.80 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period) 0.01 % (0.02 %) (0.01 %) Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 10.65 % 10.35 % 9.47 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.67 % 11.47 % 10.21 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 16.04 % 15.52 % 14.86 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 16.58 % 16.06 % 15.40 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 24.28 % 23.72 % 23.15 % Regulatory capital ratios—Bank only Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.89 % 14.57 % 12.45 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 21.16 % 20.41 % 18.80 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 21.16 % 20.41 % 18.80 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 22.41 % 21.67 % 20.05 %

__________________ (1) Comprised of demand and savings deposits of any amount plus time deposits less than $250,000. (2) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 49,468 $ 43,588 $ 40,157 $ 37,886 $ 36,783 Investment securities and other 3,183 2,826 2,181 1,680 1,661 Total interest income 52,651 46,414 42,338 39,566 38,444 Interest expense Deposits 10,269 3,989 2,350 2,292 2,431 Interest on subordinated debentures and other 2,491 2,427 2,379 2,348 2,343 Other borrowings 898 1,020 519 435 445 Total interest expense 13,658 7,436 5,248 5,075 5,219 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 38,993 38,978 37,090 34,491 33,225 Provision for credit losses 2,950 1,766 915 366 635 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,043 37,212 36,175 34,125 32,590 Noninterest income 2,352 2,535 3,422 2,944 3,156 Noninterest expense 13,093 16,697 17,612 16,061 13,300 Earnings before income taxes 25,302 23,050 21,985 21,008 22,446 Income taxes 7,721 6,398 6,508 6,391 6,740 Net income $ 17,581 $ 16,652 $ 15,477 $ 14,617 $ 15,706 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 0.81 $ 0.75 $ 0.81 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.87 $ 0.80 $ 0.74 $ 0.79 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Cash dividends declared on common shares $ 2,655 $ 2,663 $ 2,687 $ 2,724 $ 2,537 Yield on average assets, annualized 1.80 % 1.72 % 1.60 % 1.39 % 1.52 % Yield on average earning assets 5.75 % 5.13 % 4.66 % 4.00 % 3.97 % Cost of average deposits 1.37 % 0.55 % 0.31 % 0.27 % 0.30 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.93 % 0.82 % 0.49 % 0.44 % 0.47 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2.17 % 1.25 % 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.86 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Net interest margin 4.26 % 4.31 % 4.08 % 3.49 % 3.43 %

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2021) Loan Portfolio Detail As of December 31,

2022 As of September 30,

2022 As of June 30,

2022 As of March 31,

2022 As of December 31,

2021 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 201,223 6.0 % $ 204,817 6.4 % $ 238,045 7.8 % $ 280,825 9.3 % $ 268,709 9.2 % SBA 61,411 1.9 % 61,934 1.9 % 59,303 1.9 % 67,688 2.3 % 76,136 2.6 % Construction and land development 276,876 8.3 % 353,473 11.0 % 356,772 11.7 % 346,766 11.5 % 303,144 10.3 % Commercial real estate (1) 1,312,132 39.3 % 1,220,791 37.9 % 1,160,350 38.1 % 1,217,985 40.5 % 1,247,999 42.6 % Single-family residential mortgages 1,464,108 43.9 % 1,356,342 42.1 % 1,205,732 39.6 % 1,064,581 35.4 % 1,004,576 34.3 % Other loans 20,699 0.6 % 23,556 0.7 % 25,744 0.9 % 28,639 1.0 % 30,786 1.0 % Total loans (2) $ 3,336,449 100.0 % $ 3,220,913 100.0 % $ 3,045,946 100.0 % $ 3,006,484 100.0 % $ 2,931,350 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses (41,047 ) (36,047 ) (34,154 ) (33,292 ) (32,912 ) Total loans, net $ 3,295,402 $ 3,184,866 $ 3,011,792 $ 2,973,192 $ 2,898,438

__________________ (1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Change in Allowance for Credit Losses December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Beginning balance $ 36,047 $ 32,231 $ 32,912 $ 29,337 ASU 2016-13 transition adjustment 2,135 — 2,135 — Adjusted Beginning balance 38,182 32,231 35,047 29,337 Additions to the allowance charged to expense 2,950 635 5,998 3,959 Net (charge-offs)/recoveries on loans (85 ) 46 2 (384 ) Ending balance $ 41,047 $ 32,912 $ 41,047 $ 32,912

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations

The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures the tangible book value per share to assess the Company's capital strength and business performance and believes these are helpful to investors as additional tool for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 484,563 $ 471,799 $ 466,683 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (69,243 ) Core deposit intangible (3,718 ) (3,971 ) (4,075 ) Tangible common equity $ 409,347 $ 396,330 $ 393,365 Tangible assets: Total assets-GAAP $ 3,917,686 $ 3,905,229 $ 4,228,194 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (69,243 ) Core deposit intangible (3,718 ) (3,971 ) (4,075 ) Tangible assets $ 3,842,470 $ 3,829,760 $ 4,154,876 Common shares outstanding 18,965,776 19,011,672 19,455,544 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 10.65 % 10.35 % 9.47 % Book value per share $ 25.55 $ 24.82 $ 23.99 Tangible book value per share $ 21.58 $ 20.85 $ 20.22

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Management measures return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") to assess the Company's capital strength and business performance and believes these are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights), and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution's capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles return on average tangible common equity to its most comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 17,581 $ 15,706 $ 64,327 $ 56,906 Average shareholders' equity 477,964 463,374 470,781 447,714 Adjustments: Goodwill (71,498 ) (69,243 ) (70,948 ) (69,243 ) Core deposit intangible (3,882 ) (4,239 ) (4,131 ) (4,657 ) Adjusted average tangible common equity $ 402,584 $ 389,892 $ 395,702 $ 373,814 Return on average tangible common equity 17.33 % 15.98 % 16.26 % 15.22 %

Non-core Funding Dependency Ratio

The Bank measures core deposits by reviewing all relationships over $250,000 on a quarterly basis. The Company tracks all deposit relationships over $250,000 on a quarterly basis and consider a relationship to be core if there are any three or more of the following: (i) relationships with the Company (as a director or shareholder); (ii) deposits within the Company's market area; (iii) additional non-deposit services with the Company; (iv) electronic banking services with the Company; (v) active demand deposit account with the Company; (vi) deposits at market interest rates; and (vii) longevity of the relationship with the Company. The Company considers all deposit relationships under $250,000 as a core relationship except for time deposits originated through an internet service. This differs from the traditional definition of core deposits which is demand and savings deposits plus time deposits less than $250,000. The Company believes it is the proper way to measure our core and non-core deposits under regulatory guidelines. The following table reconciles the non-core dependency ratio.

As of (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Non-core deposits: Time deposits greater than $250,000 $ 726,234 $ 578,499 Short term borrowing outstanding 70,000 — Adjusted non-core liabilities 796,234 578,499 Short term assets (1) 137,302 837,941 Adjustment to short term assets: Purchased receivables with maturities less than 90-days — — Adjusted short term assets 137,302 837,941 Net non-core funding $ 658,932 $ (259,442 ) Total earning assets 3,668,447 3,988,715 Net non-core funding dependency ratio 17.96 % -6.50 %

______________ (1) Short term assets include cash equivalents and investment with maturities less than one year

