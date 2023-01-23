Submit Release
LCNB Corp. Announces First Quarter Dividend

LCNB Corp. LCNB today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, representing a 5.0% increase over the same period last year. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of March 1, 2023 and is payable to shareholders on March 15, 2023.

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the "Bank"), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South-Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol "LCNB." Learn more about LCNB Corp. www.lcnb.com.

