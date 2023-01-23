Ingenium to host Annual Public Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation will be hosting its annual public meeting on February 23, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. showcasing its progress and successes over fiscal 2021-2022.

Board of Trustees Chair Neil Russon and President and CEO Christina Tessier will provide an overview of Ingenium's three museums', and other organizational activities in areas including education, exhibitions, research, collections, and operations in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. A summary of the audited financial statements for the most recent full fiscal year, 2021-2022, will be presented.

The Annual Public Meeting will be held virtually and broadcast live on Zoom:

Ingenium's Annual General Meeting – Fiscal 2021-2022

February 23, 2023, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Attendees are asked to register in advance: Link

Ingenium governs three national museums: the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum.

In 2021-2022, Ingenium once again faced the challenge of achieving its goals under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ingenium successfully navigated the turbulent waves of the pandemic thanks to the dedication and professionalism of its employees. As a proud leader and partner of choice across the STEAM ecosystem, Ingenium and its museums were also able to leverage our partnerships to deliver on our mission and our promise to Canadians, despite the many restrictions, obstacles and uncertainties faced as an organization.

The full annual report, including the highlights of the year and the financial statements, are available on the Ingenium website.

Quote

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees and collaboration with so many great partners, Ingenium and its three museums made significant progress this past fiscal year. Through our collective adaptability we reached Canadians across the country with our programming, exhibitions, partnerships, educational resources and much more. Ingenium's Annual Public Meeting is a time to reflect on our achievements, share our vision, and give an update on the progress we are making on our five-year strategic plan."

- Christina Tessier, President and CEO, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

"The Board of Trustees is proud of the work Ingenium has done in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The Annual Public Meeting is an important opportunity to come together with stakeholders, partners, and the public to provide an update on the state of Ingenium's work across the corporation and in its museums at advancing innovation and science literacy."

- Neil Russon, Board of Trustees Chair, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

About Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa — the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. It's lngenium Centre houses an exceptional collection, research institute, and digital innovation lab. Our museums, digital content, outreach programs, travelling exhibitions, and collaborative spaces help to educate, entertain, and engage audiences across Canada and around the world. Our mission is to bring science literacy and inspiration to Canadians of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

