TeamBest Global Companies Introducing New Multi-Modality Ultrasound Convertible Imaging System with 21.5" Touch Screen
BEST’s new ultrasound system incorporates all the power and features of the full size system while adding a level of mobility and flexibility.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamBest Global (TBG) Inc. is developing a variety of medical devices for imaging of diseases and other applications. For example, Best Cyclotron Systems Inc. has developed systems that can produce imaging agents for use w/PET imaging and gamma cameras for a variety of diseases.
BEST has also developed and installed Ultrasound Sonalis Imaging Systems for prostate, biopsy, brachytherapy, rectal and other imaging applications. Ultrasound imaging modality is gaining in popularity because it is cost-effective, easy to use, affordable, and does not emit radiation.
BEST’s novel ultrasound systems are proprietary. Advanced sketching and visualization utilities assist in delineating 2D and 3D anatomical structures.
BEST’s new ultrasound system incorporates all the power and features of the full size system while bringing a level of mobility and flexibility to use the system with or without the traditional stand that is used in conventional systems. Incorporating a 21.5” touch screen as well as the features and control of the full size Sonalis system keyboard, the system brings a level of functionality not seen in other ultrasound systems. Also, with the capabilities of the system to support over 18 different probe configurations, the system is able to be used in almost every discipline.
TBG companies in collaboration with the Best Cure Foundation (BCF) plan to establish several Multi-specialty Cancer Centers to serve the needs of the global cancer population. These centers will incorporate many of the BEST’s New Multi-Modality Ultrasound Portable Imaging System discussed in this press release.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
