Valcon Medical acquires Danish cannabis distributor and re-packer ScanLeaf, extends product reach and capabilities
ScanLeaf’s market penetration, along with additional licensing, further strengthens Valcon’s position in the European Medical Cannabis market.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valcon Medical A/S (“Valcon” or the “Company”), Europe’s leading specialty medical manufacturer of cannabis-derived, prescription-based formulated product and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), has completed the acquisition of ScanLeaf ApS (“ScanLeaf”), Denmark’s leading processor and distributor of medical cannabis products.
As part of the transaction, ScanLeaf’s Founder and CEO, Hasse Helevsen, has joined Valcon’s executive team as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Hasse brings over 33 years of experience managing Quality Assurance teams within multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical operations in Scandinavia. His pharmaceutical scope of practice includes biotechnology and medical devices, with specific expertise in identifying product pathways to market and ensuring the processes and quality standards are achieved to meet regulatory demands.
The ScanLeaf acquisition provides Valcon with robust processing and distribution facilities in Denmark which Valcon will leverage to support its growing Scandinavian medical cannabis business. Further, ScanLeaf brings to Valcon an enhanced product portfolio of medical cannabis flower, novel extracts with specialty formulations, and ongoing commercial relationships. This marriage will expand Valcon’s revenue mix and extend Valcon’s range of capabilities to best serve the needs of Valcon’s end-market customers and their medical cannabis patients.
“The ScanLeaf team brings a level of product knowledge and market expertise that aligns with Valcon’s primary value: a focus on quality above all else,” said Pete Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of Valcon. The addition of Hasse Helevsen to the Valcon team provides an expert level of regulatory oversight and insight rarely found in the pharmaceutical industry, let alone the medical cannabis industry. We have a lot of new and exciting products in development to add to our already robust white-label portfolio.”
Hasse Herlevsen, CEO and co-founder of Scanleaf ApS remarked “Not only will the merger create significant revenue and cost synergies for Valcon Medical, but the combined company will be unmatched in capability and reach as a full-scale service medical cannabis operator in Denmark. By merging Scanleaf and Valcon Medical we are providing the market with a strong supply chain partner focused on delivering profitable growth while serving the best interests of medical cannabis patients across Europe.”
Valcon Medical is the only independent specialty manufacturer in Denmark producing whole-plant medical products under EU GMP standards and sold into the global medical cannabis market. Valcon Medical is the most advanced European medical cannabis manufacturer who leads the industry in low-cost production of the highest quality full-spectrum extracts. ScanLeaf’s additional licensing will allow Valcon to better reach patients with novel medical cannabis products
ABOUT VALCON MEDICAL
Based in Denmark and founded in 2018, Valcon Medical is Europe’s leading manufacturer of medical cannabis products. The Company is licensed to produce medical cannabis extracts and to manufacture intermediate products under EU GMP standards. Valcon Medical is now offering, to all parties under commercial engagement, EU GMP contract manufacturing services and white-label products for sale within Europe and across legal international cannabis markets.
The Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, located in greater Copenhagen, were built to the highest pharmaceutical industry standards. Valcon Medical provides full-spectrum concentrates and extracted medical cannabis isolates, as well as bespoke formulations and APIs to the global legal cannabis industry. Valcon Medical's manufacturing process is based on cutting edge supercritical CO2 extraction and solvent recovery technologies provided by Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. and BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, both leaders in cannabis production and processing services.
