Angiography and Angioplasty (PCI) Procedures Propel the U.S. Interventional Cardiology Market to Reach $4.8B by 2029

Growth of the U.S. interventional cardiology market is primarily driven by the diagnostic and interventional procedures performed, which are largely accounted for by angiography and PCI procedures.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released new research on the U.S. Interventional Cardiology market, addressing key insights, trends, and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2022 and beyond. Demographics are still playing a positive role in the market as the population both ages and increases in size. Because cardiovascular disease tends to be much more prevalent as a person ages, these two factors are contributing to an overall increase in procedure numbers and potential patients.

According to iData's U.S. Market Report Suite for Interventional Cardiology, the market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2022. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach approximately $4.8 billion. This report includes detailed procedure numbers covering over 40 CPT codes, industry dynamics, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including coronary stents, coronary balloon catheters, balloon-inflation devices, interventional coronary catheters, interventional coronary guidewires, coronary embolic protection devices (EPD), coronary atherectomy and intravascular lithotripsy devices, coronary thrombectomy devices, coronary chronic total occlusion (CTO) systems, introducer sheaths, coronary vascular closure devices (VCD), diagnostic coronary catheters and guidewires, coronary intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), coronary optical coherence tomography (OCT) and hemostasis valves.

In 2022, the leader of the U.S. Interventional Cardiology market was Boston Scientific, followed by Abbott and Medtronic. Boston Scientific is an extremely well-established competitor in the interventional cardiology field, with a strong reputation and large sales force in both the coronary and peripheral markets.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

Angiography and Angioplasty (PCI) Procedures Propel the U.S. Interventional Cardiology Market to Reach $4.8B by 2029

About

