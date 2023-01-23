U.S. Supreme Court opinions: Jan. 23

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In In re Grand Jury the court dismissed certiorari as improvidently granted.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-1397_ap6b.pdf

In Arellano v. McDonough the court held that the effective date of an award of service-related disability compensation to a veteran of the United States military determined pursuant to 38 U. S. C. §§5110(a)(1) and 5110(b)(1) is not subject to equitable tolling.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-432_f2bh.pdf