Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,153 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Healey on Passing of Former Senate President Thomas F. Birmingham  

Boston — "Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect and curiosity and an ability to connect with a range of people. Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered. His legacy includes ushering through the 1993 Education Reform Law that made our schools a model of excellence for the nation, advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality. His passing is a great loss for the Commonwealth and my heart goes out to his wife Selma, his daughters and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.” 

You just read:

Statement from Governor Healey on Passing of Former Senate President Thomas F. Birmingham  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.