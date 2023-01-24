Local Health Pros Open Psychedelic Wellness Center in Arcadia
Nurse Practitioner and Drug Rehab Founder Team Up to Offer Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy and Other Psychedelic Treatment OptionsPHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daytryp Health, an assisted psychedelic wellness center backed by medical professionals, is set to open its first location in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix on Feb. 18. Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) is a research-backed therapeutic method of treatment used to address mental health conditions including depression, post-traumatic stress, chronic pain, addiction and anxiety.
Daytryp provides medically supervised ketamine therapy programs combined with psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. KAP induces neuroplasticity, which is the brain’s ability to change, rewire, relearn and strengthen important connections. It is proven that ketamine stimulates the regrowth of synapses, the connections between neurons, to effectively rewire the brain to think of the person’s mental health differently, which over time improves their mental health. Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic and is currently the only legal psychedelic medicine available for licensed healthcare providers for the treatment of emotional suffering.
Daytryp was founded by Ajona Olsen and Chris Cohn. Olsen began her career in healthcare in 2001 as a registered nurse, and in 2006 became a nurse practitioner where she continued working in corporate medicine. Her career path changed when she found KAP in 2021 and decided to open her own private practice. Cohn spent 15 years as the CEO of Scottsdale Recovery Center, a renowned drug rehabilitation and treatment center.
“After exiting the inpatient drug and alcohol rehab space, I cosmically stumbled upon the world of psychedelic medicines for my own mental and spiritual healing,” said Cohn. “I knew in my heart this was the direction I wanted to go, particularly after all the clinical trials proved these psychedelic medicines to be so effective in healing many mental health ailments including substance abuse addiction, which I'm still very passionate about.”
"After earning bachelor's and master’s degrees and working in traditional medicine, I saw a need for change in healthcare. I began researching and saw the healing power of therapy with psychedelics. My mission is to serve those on a journey toward healing and, in turn, I have found happiness in the healing for myself and my loved ones." Says Ajona Olsen, MSN, APRN, ANP-C.
Ketamine assisted psychotherapy administers low doses of ketamine where patients are likely to experience mild anesthetic, anxiolytic, antidepressant, and psychoactive effects. The ketamine experience is different and unique for each patient as they undergo therapy in a comfortable, tranquil room that creates the perfect setting for psychedelic exploration. Ketamine is safe for use when taken correctly and in medical settings.
