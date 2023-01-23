Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,197 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Alert: Be Alert to Card Skimming Targeting EBT Cards

Monday, January 23, 2023

Card skimming thieves have recently been ramping up efforts to scam North Carolinians through EBT card skimming and cloning. These criminals will obtain personal information by attaching a device to card readers that collect card numbers, PIN numbers, and even EBT card information. Scammers will then collect the skimming device to steal and clone people’s personal information and EBT card benefits.

To protect yourself from EBT card skimming, follow these tips:

  • Go online regularly using the EBT Edge mobile app or by visiting https://www.ebtedge.com/, to check your account balance. Be on the lookout for errors or charges you don’t recognize.
  • Before using any card reader, check for alignment issues. Scammers will place a skimming device directly onto the actual card reader, so if it looks suspicious, it probably is.

  • If you suspect EBT card skimming, report it, freeze your EBT card immediately, and call the EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328 to request a new card.

For more tips on ways you can protect yourself, watch the U.S. Administration for Children & Families webinar on this topic here.

If you believe that you have been the victim of card skimming, contact your local law enforcement agency, such as your local police department or sheriff’s department, and notify the merchant where the skimming occurred immediately.

You just read:

Consumer Alert: Be Alert to Card Skimming Targeting EBT Cards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.