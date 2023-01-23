Basketball Sensation Now Wants To Help Other Aspiring Players Reach Their Full Potential

We all know what a tall order it is for any sportsman to make it as a professional.

There’s so much competition and so few places available, it can be seen as an impossible task to succeed. But, every now and then, you will find a success story where the athlete appears to make it, from seemingly nowhere!

Well, that’s exactly what happened with Matt Mann. He started from ground zero and had no help from his parents or coaches. But Matt had a burning desire to succeed!

Matt grew up without a lot of support or opportunity in his pursuit to reach his dream of playing basketball professionally. But that didn’t stop him.

So Matt trained hard, never quitting, and eventually got scouted and moved abroad to play professionally!

As his playing career came to a close, Matt pursued a passion in skills training. He seeked out the NBA's top skills trainer as an advisor and mentor, traveling to Las Vegas and Los Angeles to participate in training with some of the league's top NBA players during the off season.

Now, as an established basketball skills trainer, he’s always looking for ways to help as many players as possible. His obsession with the game and passion for teaching has led him to become one of the most sought-after trainers there is!

Alongside NBA Top Trainer, Drew Hanlen, Matt spent Summer 2022 helping NBA players with his skills training in a training mentorship program. Training NBA players with Drew allowed Matt to experience skills perfecting at an elite level.

One of the things he loves about basketball is there is always something new to learn. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, there is always room for improvement. This is what drives him to continue learning and improving his own skills as a trainer.

He now wants to share his deep knowledge of the game with others and help other younger players reach their full potential, regardless of their upbringing.

To learn more about Matt and his services, be sure to take a look at his website here: https://skillswithinhoops.com/.

Media Contact

Skills Within Hoops

Matt Mann

United States