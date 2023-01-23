Submit Release
See Why Vivander is The Top Quality German Auto Recycling

Vivander German Auto Recycling is proud to be recognized as one of the premiers used auto parts companies in Novelty, Ohio. With a long history of providing quality customer service and reliable car parts to the community, Vivander has become a trusted name for those seeking used car parts in Novelty.

Vivander is family owned and operated by local residents who are passionate about their business and dedicated to providing quality service at an affordable price. The team at Vivander takes time to understand each customer’s individual needs while delivering fast turnaround times and excellent customer service.

Vivander specializes in foreign car parts, offering a variety of products ranging from engines, transmissions and brakes to tires, wheels and even windshields. They also stock a selection of domestic auto components as well as some hard-to-find speciality items such as catalytic converters or airbags for older models. All their used car parts are backed by an industry-leading warranty that guarantees customers get exactly what they pay for.

In addition to quality auto parts, Vivander also offers services such as oil changes and routine maintenance on cars purchased from them or any main dealership in the area. Their experienced technicians provide fast and reliable repairs that can help keep your vehicle running smoothly for years to come.

At Vivander German Auto Recycling, trust that their clients are getting honest advice on any service or purchase along with top-notch customer service every time they visit their shop. This commitment to excellence has enabled them to build lasting relationships with their valued customers who rely on them again and again when they need quality automotive services in Novelty Ohio. For those looking for quality used auto parts at an affordable price point, there's no better option than Vivander German Auto Recycling! See their reviews

They have the following parts:

  • Buick Century
  • Jeep
  • Dodge Pickup
  • Dodge Van
  • Ford Pickup
  • Ford Van
  • P2000
  • Passat
  • Saturn
  • Volkswagen Jetta
  • Blazer S/10 Jimmy S15
  • Audi A4
  • Audi A5
  • Audi A6
  • BMW 5351
  • BMW 5501
  • Discontinued BMW 740 Series

Business Information 

Vivander German Auto Recycling Inc
(440) 390-3545
15470 Chillicothe Rd, Novelty, OH 44072

Media Contact
Company Name: Vivander German Auto Recycling Inc
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://vivandergerman.com/

 

