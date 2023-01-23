The Worldwide Hair Wigs and Extensions Industry is Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2028: Players Include Evergreen Products, Artnature, Aderans Company and Klix Hair

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hair Wigs And Extensions Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product, Hair Type, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hair Wigs And Extensions Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

People, particularly young people, are heavily influenced by platforms such as Instagram to engage in their appearance and personalities, which will provide new development opportunities for the top market participants throughout the projection period. The demand for several cosmetic goods, including hair accessories, is rising globally as consumers have more access to the internet and different social media platforms.

The senior population's increasing usage of wigs and extensions to conceal the problem of alopecia is anticipated to support market growth. The population of people 60 and over was 1.4 billion in 2020, and the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that number will quadruple to 2.1 billion by 2050.

Additionally, major businesses are releasing specially made hair-related items that best meet customer demand. For example, Hi-MO LLC offers individualized items including hair wigs, hair colour, hair care, and others for each customer. Consumer usage of wigs and extensions has increased as androgenetic alopecia, or baldness has become more prevalent.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for hair extensions and wigs has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic's shutdown situation has affected the hair extension and wigs industry. Raw materials, distribution channels, exports, and imports were all lower than expected, as were sales and income.

The supply of raw materials for the hair integration business was extremely constrained. Retail establishments and means of distribution had been stopped. Moreover, the market for hair extensions and wigs is expected to see additional negative effects in the post-COVID situation.

Market Growth Factors

Rising technological advancements in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs

One of the main factors propelling growth in the market for hair wigs and extensions is technological improvements in the manufacture and design of synthetic hair wigs. Synthetic hair wigs as well as extensions have advanced significantly in terms of appearance and style. The elderly conceals their hair loss problem by using extension products. Additionally, the elderly population's growing awareness of the existence of such items is projected to spur market expansion.

Growing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers across the world

The prominence of celebrities & social media influencers is yet another important factor boosting the hair wigs and extension market. The fast-global usage of Internet-enabled smartphones has contributed to the growing popularity of digital media as a vital communication and marketing channel for suppliers. The main purpose of hair extensions is to hide hair breakdown. A bigger audience may now access a variety of topics due to social media, digital influencers, and content makers. This would further accelerate the growth of the hair wigs and extensions market over the forecast period.

Market Restraining Factors

Problem of Headache & Discomfort owing to products' use

The expansion of the hair extensions business is anticipated to be constrained by the increased prevalence of headaches and hair breakage brought on by the use of such goods. In addition, many spend a lot of time attaching their wigs and hair extensions to the roots of their heads. A factor like this could restrict how much people want the product. Moreover, the growing consumer knowledge regarding hair styling equipment like as straighteners, bands, curlers,and others is predicted to restrict the market profits. This would further hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Hair Wigs And Extensions Market by Product

3.1 Global Wigs Market by Region

3.2 Global Extensions Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Hair Wigs And Extensions Market by Hair Type

4.1 Global Human Hair Market by Region

4.2 Global Synthetic Hair Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Hair Wigs And Extensions Market by Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Evergreen Products Group Ltd.

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Regional Analysis

6.2 Artnature, Inc.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental Analysis

6.3 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (Godrej Group)

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Regional Analysis

6.4 Aderans Company Limited

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.5 Donna Bella Hair

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.6 F.N. Longlocks

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.7 Aleriana SRL

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.8 Klix Hair, Inc.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Indique

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.10. Shake-N-Go, Inc.

6.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47tixy



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets