InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Mobility Walker (NJD-2496)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an occupational therapist and I wanted to create a walker that would alert users if they are exerting more pressure than necessary," said one of two inventors, from Boonton, N.J., "so we invented the SMRT WALKER. Our design would offer a gentle reminder to rely more on one's own core and leg strength when using a walker."

The invention provides an improved design for a mobility walker. In doing so, it teaches users to only use the pressure or force required to stand upright without overcompensating. As a result, it prevents the user from developing poor habits when walking. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals who require mobility walkers, physical therapists, etc.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

